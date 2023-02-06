Dubai Will Only Have Eco-Friendly Taxis By 2027

While many countries are adopting ways to become greener, the UAE took the idea and ran with it! From adding free water fountains across the city of Dubai to eliminating plastic bags in some supermarkets, the UAE is on its way to becoming one of the most environmentally-conscious countries in the world.

Dubai is even planning on saying goodbye to ‘normal’ cars and saying hello to a fleet of eco-friendly taxis in 2027

If you think about it, 2027 is not far away and will fly by.

Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027#WamNews https://t.co/K1tD1z5ew6 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) February 6, 2023

72% of taxis in Dubai are already environmentally friendly vehicles (that’s 8,221 hybrid cars)

RTA announced that all taxis will be hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered in 4 years.

The plan to transform taxis into environmentally-friendly vehicles translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to optimise energy usage and promote environmental sustainability in the UAE.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said.

Dubai’s initial plan to transform 50% of its taxi fleet into eco-friendly has massively reduced the level of carbon emissions by as much as 420,000 tonnes annually.