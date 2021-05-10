Latest
Making The Most Delicious Eid Recipe With Bosch - Milk Cake!
Cake your way to a fabulous Eid!
To help you make the sweet occasion that much sweeter are the amazing range of Bosch Home Appliances: helping you whip up heavily treats without any hassle whatsoever! Need to see it to believe it? Then leave it to Casey and Chef Saba to show you how it’s done.
Demo-ing just how smooth the appliances are the gals got cracking on an indulgent milk cake, just perfect for Eid. Chilled cake, creamy icing, soft bites UGHH DROOLING X 1000.
This is a three-part Ramadan cooking series, (check out our easy peasy Fatteh recipe right here & the DELISH Ateyef here) where each dish was created using all Bosch products. Think of this like new-school cooking, all products are based exclusively on the real requirements of modern households… Thanks to our cooking experience with Bosch, getting perfect results, has never been easier.
Ingredients
For the Cake!
- 113g unsalted butter
- 200g granulated sugar
- 5 large eggs
- Add 1.5 tsp vanilla
- 200g cake flour
- 1.5 tsp baking powder
The Milk Mixture
- 295ml milk
- 120ml heavy cream
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 can evaporated milk
The Topping:
- 473ml heavy cream
- 50g granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
What we used to get these perfect results
The OptiMUM Kitchen Machine will be the BOSS of your kitchen cooking. Featuring everything you need to make baking easy, the scales and sensors are highly intuitive, the whipping cream function guarantees the ideal thickness of your cream, it’s super easy to handle, and most importantly, it’s compact and super stylish!
The girls also used the Bosch Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine. This machine offers unparalleled variety with the highest comfort. Enjoy stronger coffee with a less bitter taste thanks to the machine’s two grinding and brewing processes. This swanky machine has room for even two cups at once!
Perfect Results Made Even More Perfect
You can’t get better than a quick break, some cake and a hot steaming cup of coffee! Using the Bosch built-in coffee machine, this really is the MOST intuitive appliance to get perfect results.
A variety of coffee options + whatever temp, strength, size – you name it, it’s got it! Who needs to go out to a cafe when you have this?
