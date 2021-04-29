This Atayef With A Twist Is The Perfect Iftar Dessert

Helllloooooooo delicious! If atayef is your favourite Ramadan treat you’ve come to the right plate (place!). Saba and I had a cooking extravaganza at the Bosch Brand Store and with the help of Bosch Home Appliances, we created these B-E-A-U-tifullll bites of heaven! The beauty of atayef is you can mix and match, and have them however you want. We wanted proper, sweet dessert vibes so we filled ours with Nutella for the most diving bites – YUMMMM! This is a three-part Ramadan cooking series, (check out our easy peasy Fatteh recipe right here) where each dish was created using all Bosch products. Think of this like new-school cooking, all products are based exclusively on the real requirements of modern households… Thanks to our cooking experience with Bosch, getting perfect results, has never been easier.

On the menu today… Atayef with a twist Atayef… or in other words, yum! Looking like crescent moons, these Middle-Eastern pancakes are fantastically easy to make and the perfect Ramadan treat when made right. We filled ours with Nutella, but you can add cheese, syrup, or a mix of nuts for maximum crunch. For mouth-watering results, we used the OptiMUM Kitchen Machine and Bosch Flex-Induction Hob. The OptiMUM Kitchen Machine is a game-changer for any kitchen. Featuring Auto Sensors and scales, it’s the perfect helping friend and made the entire cheffing experience a walk in the park.

Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 tablespoon powdered milk

1 teaspoon instant yeast

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

1 3/4 cups warm water