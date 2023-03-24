Euphoria Announces Buy-One-Get-One Free For A Full Month

Sometimes, you really can’t beat a night in at home. But, making it even better is being able to have friends & family around – So you can still be social and enjoy all your home comforts without the hassle of braving the outside world.

AND in Dubai, the ‘city of ease’, where everything you could possibly need is at the touch of a button, just makes staying at home an even easier choice to make!

So, if you have a taste for flavours, whether grape, apple, kiwi mint or strawberry. Whatever your preference, this home delivery service is answering all your needs.

Euphoria is a home delivery shisha service which provides the products you need for a perfect night in, using high-quality equipment at amazing prices.

Euphoria is offering buy-one-get-one-free on all flavours, for home delivery, between March 23rd and April 25th

Premium flavours are included in the deal. Scroll down to see how it works!

Famous for slick products, a wide range of flavors, customizable packages to suit your needs, and of course, the all-important home delivery services, Euphoria can guarantee your next session will be epic!

How does it work? Choose, track & relax!

Simply pick the flavours you want and choose to pay at checkout or cash/card on delivery. Euphoria will confirm your order immediately and share their driver’s location via WhatsApp, it’s as easy as that!

The important bits:

AED155 minimum spend after discount

FREE next day collection of all equipment

Offer available from March 23 – April 25

Offer not applicable on party packages

Psst! Don’t forget to use the code “Lovin” to get the BOGOF offer

