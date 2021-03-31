Fazza Shared His First Instagram Reel And It Is STUNNING What a view to wake up to. Instagram Reels arrived in the UAE this month, a new tool on the ‘gram that allows you to get fancier with your video edits, basically offering very similar to features to TikTok. And HH Sheikh Hamdan, bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai’s Crown Prince has updated his Reel feed for the very first time with an edit of Dubai fog. Read now: TAKING YOUR VOTES NOW! The Hunt For The Greatest Karak In Dubai Is ON The keen photographer, who has 11 million followers on the ‘gram posted a video and it has already nabbed over 1.5 million views. Prepare to be blown away with this fog edit by Fazza, Dubai’s Crown Prince

Fazza is famous for sharing incredibly scenic pics

Posting gorgeous family moments rarely seen by the public eye

And hair-raising adrenaline moments that make us want to jump out of a plane

Leaving you with this cute throwback ‘cus IDK HOW adorable

Take notes content creators, this is a lesson in Reels!