Fazza Shared His First Instagram Reel And It Is STUNNING
Fazza Shared His First Instagram Reel And It Is STUNNING
What a view to wake up to. Instagram Reels arrived in the UAE this month, a new tool on the ‘gram that allows you to get fancier with your video edits, basically offering very similar to features to TikTok.
And HH Sheikh Hamdan, bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai’s Crown Prince has updated his Reel feed for the very first time with an edit of Dubai fog.
The keen photographer, who has 11 million followers on the ‘gram posted a video and it has already nabbed over 1.5 million views.
Prepare to be blown away with this fog edit by Fazza, Dubai’s Crown Prince
Fazza is famous for sharing incredibly scenic pics
View this post on Instagram
Posting gorgeous family moments rarely seen by the public eye
And hair-raising adrenaline moments that make us want to jump out of a plane
Leaving you with this cute throwback ‘cus IDK HOW adorable
Take notes content creators, this is a lesson in Reels!
