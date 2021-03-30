Dubai Food Festival
318k Views Later – The New High Joint Menu Is Viral On TikTok
High Joint needs no introduction, but their new menu just might.
Featuring the OG famous High Jams burger and Classic Philly Cheesecake, the footage proves the low-key burger spot is upping the game with a new menu featuring a ‘billionaire’ cheesesteak with wagyu, fresh shaved truffle and homemade cream cheese, (omgomgomg) and a Korean Cheese steeak with fresh kimchi and fried egg… we’re cautiously curious on this last one.
The one that I’m grabbing my keys for?
Hands down the Buffalo chicken waffles slathered in maple syrup – how good does this look
Dubai is a treasure trove of fun foodie experiences and hidden gems
And you don’t have the break the bank to get out and enjoy them!
Did this High Joint footage make your belly rumble? Get out and explore HEAPS of hidden gems. Dubai Food Festival 2021 has put together a list of 30 of the best Hidden Gems this city has to offer… Prepare yourself, you’re ’bout to uncover serious foodie delights.
From Emirati and Indian to American and Lebanese, homegrown concepts and unique independents, save this list for your next foodie adventure!