318k Views Later – The New High Joint Menu Is Viral On TikTok

High Joint needs no introduction, but their new menu just might.

Alex Augusti of @justfooddxb fame shared the low-down on the not-so-hidden any more gem that is High Joint and it looks UNREALLL.

Featuring the OG famous High Jams burger and Classic Philly Cheesecake, the footage proves the low-key burger spot is upping the game with a new menu featuring a ‘billionaire’ cheesesteak with wagyu, fresh shaved truffle and homemade cream cheese, (omgomgomg) and a Korean Cheese steeak with fresh kimchi and fried egg… we’re cautiously curious on this last one.

The one that I’m grabbing my keys for?

Hands down the Buffalo chicken waffles slathered in maple syrup – how good does this look