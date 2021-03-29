د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Food Festival

14 'Actual' Hidden Gems In Dubai

Tis’ the season for Dubai Food Festival, which means we get to sink our teeth into the very best food this city has to offer.

And rather than shouting out the big names, this article will focus on the hero hidden gems that you *hopefully haven’t heard of! From Emirati and Indian to American and Lebanese, homegrown concepts and unique independents, save this list for your next foodie adventure!

Have a scroll and take notes. Did we forget any? Let us know in the comments!

The secret’s out! Here are the hidden gems in Dubai you need to try for yourself

14. Try decadent waffles at Waffee Street

13. Try cakes made from scratch at 112 Main St. Bakery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 112 Main St. Bakery (@112bakery)

12. Try Authentic Pho at Papaya Salad

11. Fresh seafood at Al Qbabh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by مطعم القبابة (@alqbabh)

10. Try Emirati Lugaimat at Tent Jumeirah Restaurant

9. Homestyle Indonesian at Dapoer Kita Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dapoer Kita Restaurant (@dapoerkita)

8. Delicious Desi at Mango People

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mango People (@mangopeopledubai)

7. Brick-over pizza at Pietza Pizza

6. Try Rigag bread with Karak at Karak and Rigag

5. Incredible veggie dishes from Moreish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moreish (@moreishdubai)

4. Try Labanese Manaesh for breakfast at Bread & Olives

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bread and Olives (@breadandolivesdxb)

3. The seafood bucket from Dampa Seafood Grill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @dampaseafoodgrill

2. Karak and Paratha from Al Farwania

1. Manakish from Al Reef

