14 ‘Actual’ Hidden Gems In Dubai
Tis’ the season for Dubai Food Festival, which means we get to sink our teeth into the very best food this city has to offer.
And rather than shouting out the big names, this article will focus on the hero hidden gems that you *hopefully haven’t heard of! From Emirati and Indian to American and Lebanese, homegrown concepts and unique independents, save this list for your next foodie adventure!
Have a scroll and take notes. Did we forget any? Let us know in the comments!
14. Try decadent waffles at Waffee Street
13. Try cakes made from scratch at 112 Main St. Bakery
12. Try Authentic Pho at Papaya Salad
11. Fresh seafood at Al Qbabh
10. Try Emirati Lugaimat at Tent Jumeirah Restaurant
9. Homestyle Indonesian at Dapoer Kita Restaurant
8. Delicious Desi at Mango People
7. Brick-over pizza at Pietza Pizza
6. Try Rigag bread with Karak at Karak and Rigag
5. Incredible veggie dishes from Moreish
4. Try Labanese Manaesh for breakfast at Bread & Olives
3. The seafood bucket from Dampa Seafood Grill
2. Karak and Paratha from Al Farwania
1. Manakish from Al Reef