T-Minus 7 Days! The Ultimate Guide To Dubai Food Festival 2021

‘Buzzing’ is not the word! Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is BACK from March 25 until April 17 and this year the calendar is BRIMMING with foodie experiences for you to try and culinary adventures for you to explore. Dubai has an INCREDIBLE food scene, and this 24-day event featuring 3,500 restaurants, (we kid you not!) is a brilliant showcase of the incredible culinary options Dubai has to offer. Read ’em and weep; from Dubai Restaurant Week and Hidden Gems to fun foodie experiences for the whole family: Here’s what you need to know about Dubai Food Festival 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Food Festival (@dubaifoodfest)

We are on the hunt to find the best Karak Chai in town You’ll find fantastic Karak Chai on every street corner in Dubai, so we know this is no easy task. Lovin Dubai is teaming up with Dubai Food Festival for a fun little mission involving the whole community! Where in town does the ultimate brew? Voting will start soon, so let’s hero the hidden gems that people need to know about!

Top nights out with Dubai Restaurant Week Because we all LOVE to try new places, Dubai Restaurant Week is your chance to eat at Dubai’s top restaurants, without spending a fortune! Restaurants across the city offer special two and three-course menus at great prices, and you can actually save up to 50% on dining out! The gang’s all here! This year restaurants including COYA, Bread Street Kitchen, Hakkasan, Toro Toro, Nobu, Torno Subito, Buddha Bar, Chicago Meatpackers, Hotel Cartagena, Indya by Vineet, Rockfish, Rhodes W1 and Seafire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Food Festival (@dubaifoodfest)

32 Hidden Gems to tick off What about the little known heroes of our foodie scene? This year, the Dubai Food Festival will list out 32 of the BEST hidden gems in the city. From Emirati and Indian to American and Lebanese, think of this like like a Hidden Gem bucket list for you to try! When? March 25 – April 10

Fun foodie experiences you HAVE to try This takes your love of food to another level. The Dubai Food Festival features 20 gourmet experiences, including masterclasses, chef’s tables and experimental dining experiences. Tickets for these are snapped up quick; so keep your eyes peeled for the desert dining experience with Platinum Heritage, BOCA’s Chef’s Table and BOCA’s Paella Masterclass. Delish! When? March 25 – April 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Food Festival (@dubaifoodfest)

Dine and Win! Okay, get in line to win big! This Dine & Win is a partnership with Zomato and there’s an SUV up for grabs! Just spend AED50 at up to 2,800 participating outlets between March 25 and April 17 to get into the competition. The prizes include a three-month Zomato Pro membership and the grand prize, a GAC GS3 SUV! When? March 25 – April 17. The winner is announced on the final day!

Foodcations – Staycations but better Plan your next staycation around fantastic culinary experiences. Dubai’s top hotels offering foodcations The Meydan Hotel, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Armani Hotel Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai – all are welcoming you with open arms (and great prices) throughout Dubai Food Festival!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Food Festival (@dubaifoodfest)

Don’t miss citywide attractions for the whole family Hidden gems, foodie experiences and MORE! Dubai Food Festival will also feature mall events, fun for the whole family and seriously tempting foodie deals! Head to City Walk, Mercato Shopping Mall, The Beach, La Mer, The Pointe and The Dubai Mall throughout the duration of the festival to explore more. When? March 25 – April 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Food Festival (@dubaifoodfest)

WIN a year’s worth of groceries with Home Edition HOW good does a year’s worth of free groceries from selected hypermarkets including Waitrose, Spinneys and Lulu-Hypermarket sound?! Simply spend AED250 at participating outlets to get in the game. When? March 25 – April 17. The winner is announced on the final day!