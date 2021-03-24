HH Sheikh Mohammed Mourns The Death of His Brother At Funeral Prayers Today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler for Dubai and Finance Minister of the UAE was laid to rest today. Funeral prayers for the deceased were held today before the body was laid to rest at Umm Hurair cemetery. Numbers were limited to family members due to the current circumstances. Funeral prayers will be performed today at mosques in the country after the Maghrib prayer. The Ruler’s Court announced a 10-day mourning period during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Dubai Government departments and entities will suspend operations for 3 days, starting Thursday, 25 March. Radio stations will play classical music as a mark of respect and extracurricular including the Expo Sustainability will be closed until further notice. HH Sheikh Mohammed grieved among family members today at funeral prayers

Prayers were held at Zabeel Mosque, attended by the Al Maktoums along with several Sheikhs

HH Sheikh Hamdan carried the body to its final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery

HH rich legacy and loyal patriotic duties to the UAE and its people will not be forgotten

المغفور له باذن الله تعالى الشيخ حمدان بن راشد آل مكتوم ، إرث زاخر بالعطاء والعمل الوطني المخلص للوطن والشعب pic.twitter.com/C7oXCB6jNp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2021