د . إAEDSRر . س

Feature

HH Sheikh Mohammed Mourns The Death of His Brother At Funeral Prayers

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

HH Sheikh Mohammed Mourns The Death of His Brother At Funeral Prayers

Today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler for Dubai and Finance Minister of the UAE was laid to rest today.

Funeral prayers for the deceased were held today before the body was laid to rest at Umm Hurair cemetery. Numbers were limited to family members due to the current circumstances. Funeral prayers will be performed today at mosques in the country after the Maghrib prayer.

The Ruler’s Court announced a 10-day mourning period during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Dubai Government departments and entities will suspend operations for 3 days, starting Thursday, 25 March. Radio stations will play classical music as a mark of respect and extracurricular including the Expo Sustainability will be closed until further notice.

HH Sheikh Mohammed grieved among family members today at funeral prayers

Prayers were held at Zabeel Mosque, attended by the Al Maktoums along with several Sheikhs

HH Sheikh Hamdan carried the body to its final resting place in Umm Hurair cemetery

HH rich legacy and loyal patriotic duties to the UAE and its people will not be forgotten

Read Next: Staff In 5 Industries Will Need Mandatory PCR Tests Every 2 Weeks

If you’re not vaccinated and you’re working in the following public facing sectors, you’ll need to get a PCR test every two weeks.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Twitter on Tuesday, all unvaccinated workers in hotels, restaurants, transportation, laundries, beauty salons, & hairdressers will be required to take a PCR test every 14 days, beginning from March 28.

Read it here

READ NEXT: No More Dubai Vacations As Fines Up To AED25k Introduced On British Travellers 

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?