Staff In 5 Industries Will Need Mandatory PCR Tests Every 2 Weeks

If you’re not vaccinated and you’re working in the following public facing sectors, you’ll need to get a PCR test every two weeks.

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Twitter on Tuesday, all unvaccinated workers in hotels, restaurants, transportation, laundries, beauty salons, & hairdressers will be required to take a PCR test every 14 days, beginning from March 28.

This comes after the government urges ALL eligible residents over the age of 16 to book their vaccinations as the UAE aims to have all eligible vaccinated by the end of the year.

