Staff In 5 Industries Will Need Mandatory PCR Tests Every 2 Weeks
If you’re not vaccinated and you’re working in the following public facing sectors, you’ll need to get a PCR test every two weeks.
The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Twitter on Tuesday, all unvaccinated workers in hotels, restaurants, transportation, laundries, beauty salons, & hairdressers will be required to take a PCR test every 14 days, beginning from March 28.
This comes after the government urges ALL eligible residents over the age of 16 to book their vaccinations as the UAE aims to have all eligible vaccinated by the end of the year.
Mandatory PCR tests will be required from March 28
ALL eligible categories are encouraged to get vaccinated
DHA expands COVID-19 vaccination campaign to include additional categories of the population#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/C3043n9OYR
— هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) March 2, 2021
In yesterday’s government update, the Health Sector stated the vaccination campaign is effective
Based on the continuous analysis and follow-up of the vaccination campaigns, it was noted that the approved vaccines are very effective in preventing severe symptoms of the disease, being admitted to the hospital, & reducing the mortality rate.
