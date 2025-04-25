Gas & Groceries: ADNOC And Noon Partner For Super Speedy Deliveries

Get ready, UAE – your snack run just went digital.

ADNOC Distribution, the country’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has just announced an exciting new partnership with none other than noon, the Middle East’s go-to e-commerce powerhouse. Together, they’re on a mission to redefine what quick-commerce really means.

Yes, that means your favorite ADNOC Oasis treats can now land on your doorstep in just 15 minutes, thanks to noon’s lightning-fast “noon Minutes” delivery service

The move marks a major milestone in ADNOC Distribution’s transformation into a tech-savvy, customer-first retail giant. By joining forces with noon, the two brands will blend ADNOC’s nationwide retail network with noon’s AI-powered delivery smarts. Think: smarter inventory, faster routing, personalized product picks, and convenience like never before.

What’s in the pipeline?

noon Minutes hubs inside ADNOC stations across the UAE

ADNOC Oasis goodies delivered via the ADNOC app (powered by noon’s speedy riders)

AI-driven experiences, from personalized suggestions to smarter shopping through ADNOC Rewards

“This partnership is a bold step toward transforming our service stations into future-ready convenience hubs,” said Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. “It’s all about bringing real value to our customers through technology and scale.”

noon CEO Faraz Khalid echoed the excitement: “With ADNOC Distribution on board, we’re not just delivering products—we’re delivering the future of convenience. This is quick-commerce done right.”

The partnership was sealed in style at ADNOC’s flagship Corniche station in Abu Dhabi, with H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and H.E. Mohamed Alabbar present to celebrate the moment

The event also showcased ADNOC Distribution’s new digital tools, like EV Plug + Charge, Fill & Go, and Click & Collect features.

With over 550 service stations and 373 Oasis stores under its belt, ADNOC Distribution already dominates the UAE’s convenience game. This collab with noon is set to take it to warp speed, combining reach, tech, and 15-minute deliveries to create something the UAE hasn’t seen before.

Stay tuned – your next coffee, snack, or last-minute grocery item is just a few taps (and a few minutes) away!