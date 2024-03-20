8 Ways To Give Back To The Community During Ramadan 2024

During Ramadan, charity holds immense significance as it aligns with the spirit of giving and compassion ingrained in the holy month.

Muslims are encouraged to engage in acts of charity, known as zakat and sadaqah, to support those in need and foster a sense of community and empathy.

Here are some ways to give back to the community this Ramadan

Every drop counts!

8. Talabat can help you donate to charities like Ramadan Heroes, Beit Al Khair, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives

talabat UAE is enabling customers to donate directly through the app to trusted charities such as Ramadan Heroes, Beit Al Khair, Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and Dubai Cares. On the app, talabat customers can safely donate to trusted global and local charities of their choice by clicking on the ‘Donate’ tile on the homepage, selecting a charity, then choosing the cause they wish to donate to.

7. Dubai Good Will distributes 1500 meals a day and you can be a part

This is how it works: Each bag of food cost 10 dirhams. The bag includes biryani, dates, fruit and water.

You are welcome to donate whatever you want from 1 dirham to whatever you want or simply just volunteer your time!

For more details, please message them on Instagram here.

6. Volunteer to pack and donate Iftar meals with Draw a Smile

The folks at Draw a Smile are back at preparing Iftar Meals for the blue-collar workers in Dubai this Ramadan. The awesome team at @cateringatozdubai @caterclassic led by @chefbobbykapoor make this happen every year, and you can be a part too.

Each day, they pack hot meals along with water, dates, fruit, and Laban. It costs AED 10.5 for a meal. You can purchase a meal for a worker. They also accept volunteers, text them here!

5. Careem allows you to donate groceries and food to those in need and they sell t-shirts for Gaza

“Eat a plate to fill a plate” is back in the UAE and Jordan. Order your meals from participating restaurants and a donation will be made to put food on the table of a person or family in need.

Customers in Dubai can order a food basket for families in need on Quik. The food basket will contain nonperishable items and will be distributed in partnership with the UAE Food Bank. It is priced at AED 92.

You can also donate any amount of money in the donations section on Careem.

To support Palestinian communities that are in need more than ever, you can buy a Gaza t-shirt on Quik, and all proceeds will go to Dubai Cares’ “Gaza in our Hearts” campaign.

4. Get in on the donations with The Giving Family

Fadie Musallet’s The Giving Family has become a staple in the Dubai community during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It’s where people come together to volunteer; lend a helping hand to pack and distribute meals to the less fortunate.⁠

⁠

@thegivingfamily post on their stories about how you can volunteer and how many meals will be distributed daily – such an amazing way to give back.

3. Beauty for Peace is a pop-up for Palestine sponsored by Huda Beauty

Hair, shopping, tanning, nails, or even just grabbing a bite to eat…this pop up has got several lovely services from some of the best businesses in town. And it’s all for a very good cause. This is your ultimate win-win situation.

Check out the complete schedule here.

2. Terry Kane is running 6 marathons in 5 days for children in Gaza and needs your support

On April 12 2024, Terry Kane will start the World’s Toughest Footrace, the Marathon Des Sables.

The race is 250km, 6 marathons in 5 days across the Sahara Desert. He is doing this to raise funds for the Children of Gaza.

Support him here with a donation

1. All proceeds from the “Gaza In Our Hearts” campaign will be directed to Anera to deliver hot meals, food baskets and emergency shelter tents to the people of Gaza on the ground

Dubai Cares have partnered with Anera who are working closely with UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organization partners to open aid corridors to enable it to urgently deliver life-saving aid. All donations will be used for the provision of emergency relief for Gaza, including:

Hot Meals Distribution: The distribution of hot meals will take place in Anera’s 5 existing ‘Tekias’ (community kitchens), which can serve an average of 100,000 meals per day. A dedicated team of approximately 60 individuals will prepare the hot meals, which will then be distributed by Anera in coordination with UNRWA. An AED 30 donation can provide 30 food servings.

Food Basket Distribution: Anera will distribute food baskets that provide enough produce for the preparation of 44 meals. Each basket weighs 20kg and contains a variety of items such as tomatoes, potatoes, onions, dates, lemons, cucumbers, and eggplants. Distribution will be done in collaboration with local cooperatives. An AED 60 donation can provide 1 Food Basket .

Emergency Shelter Tents: The 4×4 meter tents are waterproof and fire-resistant. They feature one entrance and one exit, along with two side windows, serving as immediate shelter support and aiding medium-term recovery efforts. These tents will be procured internationally. An AED 1,650 donation can provide 1 Emergency Tent.

There are many ways you can support this campaign:

Make an online donation through our website DONATE ONLINE

Launch your own campaign on our crowdfunding platform LAUNCH YOUR CAMPAIGN

Donate via SMS by texting the word Donate to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate AED 30, AED 90, AED 300, AED 600 or AED 900 respectively through Etisalat by e& and du

