Burgers. Lotus Biscoff Shakes. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fries: GO ALL IN With The New Hardee's Menu!

Foodies of Dubai, you definitely want to read this one through! Hardee’s has added to its UAE menu a delicious set of flavors and options. A new burger with bacon and cheddar cheese sauce, fries with a crunchy and spicy surprise and a deliciously sweet milkshake. This feels like THE perfect meal for post-Ramadan. Hurry up and try these new limited-time items!

Hear us out: Bacon&Cheddar burgers, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fries AND a Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Shake just dropped on their menu Oh yes, you read that right, all you have to do now is GO ALL IN!

Find the bacon to your cheddar with the new burgers: The one and only Bacon Cheddar Angus Thickburger® perfectly matching Hardee’s premium 100% Angus patty with cheddar cheese sauce and Halal veal bacon toppings. Or, try out the Bacon Cheddar Burger, a go-to for those who want to pair up Hardee’s new ingredients with their chargrilled to perfection beef patties and toasted braided bun.

Fire up your meal with the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos fries: We know it is hard not to pair up your burger with Hardee’s classic curly fries but you must fire up your order with the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fries. Did someone just say Cheetos? YES CHEETOS loaded over natural-cut crispy French fries and dusted with deliciously cheesy sprinkles and Cheddar cheese sauce. Heart emoji for this one!

Sweet tooth? The Lotus Biscoff Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake for the finale: Behold your craving for this creamy, hand-scooped 100% real ice cream, blended with Lotus Biscoff spread, biscuits and milk. Lotus addicts, they top off this milkshake with Lotus Biscoff crushed biscuit AND a whole Lotus Biscoff biscuit too! Is this enough Lotus for you? In short, Go ALL IN and grab these flavors now to give yourself a perfect match meal.