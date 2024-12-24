Here’s The Fact: Harm Reduction Science And Technology

Throughout history, humans have been consistently creative and inventive. We’ve found ways to solve problems to make life easier and more enjoyable. While this is typically positive, we also learn that creative inventions can also lead to unforeseen problems. Innovation never stops, and with the help of science, technology, and human creativity it allows us to create solutions.

Think about electric cars. The world has become increasingly aware of the harmful effect the combustion engine has on the environment. For years, car companies have been experimenting and developing new technologies to enable fully electric engines. Thanks to years of research and development, electric cars are now a common sight to see on roads. Increasingly, we’re finding ways to power our lives which do less harm to the environment than traditional methods of power generation. We still need to drive cars, but we had to develop a more sustainable way to do it. Energy-saving lightbulb which utilized lead was developed and were much more energy efficient than traditional filament bulbs. So, people still had access to electric light, but with reduced environmental impact.

This is an example of an idea known as harm reduction. Rather than abandoning the technology because of the harm it causes, harm reduction accepts that innovation needs reviewing and improving and that there are often better ways to do the same things, which keep the desired effects while minimizing the unintended negatives.

Harm reduction also applies to tobacco. It’s obviously best that nobody smokes and that those who do smoke, quit. Nevertheless, huge numbers of people aren’t doing so. Science and technology have provided a better alternative to continued smoking. Devices such as e-cigarettes and tobacco heating systems are designed to deliver nicotine, but without the burning that takes place while smoking cigarettes.

How does this reduce harm?

It is the smoke produced from burning that contains the high levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals associated with smoking related disease. By eliminating combustion, and therefore smoke, scientifically substantiated alternatives can significantly reduce the average levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes. This does not make them risk-free and they provide nicotine which is addictive. However, they offer the potential to be much better alternatives for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Harm reduction techniques are all around us in countless ways, and the drive to do better has served us well in the past. There’s no reason we shouldn’t keep trying to find better alternatives and embrace technologies that do less harm.

Sponsored by Philip Morris Management Services (Middle East) Limited