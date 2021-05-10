Community
This Video Is Basically How Driving Around Dubai Feels Like In A Nutshell
This Video Is Basically How Driving Around Dubai Feels In A Nutshell
It’s no secret that Dubai has some of the BEST roads in the world, so driving around the city is just a whole MOOD. Scenic views, organized junctions, smooth cars and smoother roads… Aahh the peace.
BUT it’s all fun and games until you drive down to old Dubai…
There you’re greeted with the more familiar traffic dense side of Dubai, with the constant *beEEeEEpPhH* honkings and messily parked cars blocking even themselves from getting out.
Catch our drift? Well, Maria sure does and has even come out with a relatable af TikTok video showing how driving around different areas in Dubai feels like
Whipping up 201k+ views on her video, the Dubai-based Italian content creator had the Dubai community in splits over her apt reactions.
Honestly driving down City Walk doesn’t just make you question your car… but your whole life!
Someone bring on the Bitcoin investment manual.
Speaking of driving, Dubai-ites will be happy to know that parking will be completely FREE throughout the 5-day long Eid break!
Eid Al Fitr is on its way and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the timings of its services during the holiday, as well as the free parking for motorists everywhere starting Tuesday to Saturday.
Public parking will be free starting Tuesday
In a series of tweets on Sunday, RTA announced that except for multi-level parking terminals, public parking in the city is free of charge from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday_ to Shawaal 3 (Friday or Saturday). Fares will go back to normal on Shawaal 4 (Saturday or Sunday).