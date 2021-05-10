This Video Is Basically How Driving Around Dubai Feels Like In A Nutshell 

This Video Is Basically How Driving Around Dubai Feels In A Nutshell

It’s no secret that Dubai has some of the BEST roads in the world, so driving around the city is just a whole MOOD. Scenic views, organized junctions, smooth cars and smoother roads… Aahh the peace.

BUT it’s all fun and games until you drive down to old Dubai…

There you’re greeted with the more familiar traffic dense side of Dubai, with the constant *beEEeEEpPhH* honkings and messily parked cars blocking even themselves from getting out.

Catch our drift? Well, Maria sure does and has even come out with a relatable af TikTok video showing how driving around different areas in Dubai feels like

Whipping up 201k+ views on her video, the Dubai-based Italian content creator had the Dubai community in splits over her apt reactions.