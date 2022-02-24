Immerse Yourself In The World Of Opera As The Legendary Dresden Ball Comes To Dubai

Mark your calendars for March 14, so you can spend a wonderful red-carpet evening watching a magical performance from the world’s best musicians and elegant dancers. The European ball is coming to Dubai Opera and you’re invited!

The Dresden Opera Ball is bringing together world-famous international artists to share their cultural heritage with the diverse people of the UAE. And if you’re new to the opera culture, Dresden’s Semper Opera Ball is the largest classical entertainment event in the German-speaking world and it’s since become the most important European ball. It’s the event that draws in millions of TV audiences throughout Europe.

Get ready for the Dresden Opera Ball which is taking over Dubai Opera on March 14

The Legendary Dresden Opera Ball is coming to Dubai for the first time

The “king of opera” Placido Domingo is making a much-anticipated return to Dubai Opera after 6 years and now with the Dresden Opera Ball. But he is among many world-famous international artists who are transforming Dubai Opera into a lavish ball. Egyptian soprano Fatma Said, Russian singer Valeriya, prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, violinist Vadim Repin, conductor Fabio Mastrangelo and the Dresden Chamber Orchestra will blow you away.

Debutants will also perform choreographed dances as they have done throughout European history. Ladies in gowns and gentlemen in tuxedos, they will take over the state in an extraordinary dance exhibition.

The Dubai Dresden Opera Ball follows the recent gala event at the Catherine Palace in St Petersburg, Russia and it’s arriving in the UAE along with the country’s Golden Jubilee. Hosted by the acclaimed Riz Khan and Oksana Fedorova, It’s not something you want to miss and luckily tickets are available for purchase now!

Tickets start at AED1,300 and tables are available for booking for large groups. The tables include a divine 3-course menu, 2 bottles of Premium French bubbles, still and sparkling water.

The important info:

Tickets are now on sale for the Dresden Opera Ball, taking place on March 14, 2022 at 6pm

Tickets are available to purchase through Dubai Opera, Platinumlist or calling +971507686418