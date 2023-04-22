It Was A Full House At The Dubai Mall On The First Day Of Eid

Eid Al Fitr began on Friday, April 21! Sure that means that residents will get only 4 days off instead of 5 but everybody was still out celebrating.

Now, the population of Dubai is estimated to be around 3 million as of 2023 and yesterday it felt like all 3 million were at The Dubai Mall (jokes!) (but no, seriously)

It was a full house at The Dubai Mall yesterday as everyone was out celebrating the first day of Eid

With everyone being on holiday at the same time, many places were a touch overcrowded, places like the Dubai Mall

Some residents reported that many people at the mall were mainly walking around, going to watch the fountain or the aquarium and less shopping. Almost every Eid holiday is like this at the Dubai Mall so if you’re not a fan of crowds, sit this one out!

Although it was heavily crowded, security set up barricades, organised queues and directed traffic on and off escalators so that every visitor was safe

