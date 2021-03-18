A Dubai Mall Italian Is Doing The BEST Comfort Food At Brilliant Prices

Pasta, pizza, ciabatta, cannolis… If you’re a fan of morish Italian food (who isn’t?!) you’ve landed on the right page.

‘Cus there’s simply nothing better than homemade Italian… AMIRITE?!

Il Forno is a fab eatery located in The Dubai Mall, and we love it ‘cus it’s consistently serving up delish Italian food at even better prices. They have the most AMAZING baked and stuffed pasta (I know, the dream) and right now they have some sweet deals for you to sink your teeth into.

A new menu, the ‘mamamia!’ meal deal and the chance to get a 25% discount FOR A YEAR, (sign up here) Il Forno is the Italian you need on speed dial!