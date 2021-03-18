Latest
A Dubai Mall Italian Is Doing The BEST Comfort Food At Brilliant Prices
Pasta, pizza, ciabatta, cannolis… If you’re a fan of morish Italian food (who isn’t?!) you’ve landed on the right page.
‘Cus there’s simply nothing better than homemade Italian… AMIRITE?!
Il Forno is a fab eatery located in The Dubai Mall, and we love it ‘cus it’s consistently serving up delish Italian food at even better prices. They have the most AMAZING baked and stuffed pasta (I know, the dream) and right now they have some sweet deals for you to sink your teeth into.
A new menu, the ‘mamamia!’ meal deal and the chance to get a 25% discount FOR A YEAR, (sign up here) Il Forno is the Italian you need on speed dial!
Turn up for MAMAMIA! You can get garlic bread, a caesar salad, TWO classic pasta dishes and two soft drinks for a grand total of AED79
HOW good is that?! Tempting you in with this deal, you can snap up the Mamamia deal by ordering online or at The Dubai Mall location.
These meal deals could feed an army! The AED89 Molto Bella comes with chicken wings, potato wedges, TWO medium pizzas and two soft drinks
I repeat AED89!
Your new favourite lunch right here – the Ciabatta Chicken Apple Panino is one of the new menu additions you need to try
*Foodie alert!* Il Forno dropped a new menu and it features Mexican Style Pizza, Tuscany Wild Mushroom Pasta, shawarma pizza and THE most amazing cannolis – see the full list of new dishes here
Is it shawarma? Is it a pizza? This is the famous Il Forno pizza crust topped with delish shawarma toppings
One word: NOM!
PSST! You get a 25% discount simply by using the discount code: 25ILFORNO
We LOVE a discount, especially when it’s 25%! So gather your nearest and dearest, tell them you’re having Italian for dinner and it’s on you!
Saving the best till last folks, you can get 25% off FOR A YEAR when you sign up right here
WOAH-MG!
You can also get a complimentary dessert when you dine-in, and you might just be the winner of an AED100 free meal voucher – Get involved now!