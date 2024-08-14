Bargain hunters, gather ’round! If you’re on the lookout for amazing deals, you’ve come to the right place.

Unisat Emirates in Ajman is a renowned destination for great savings, offering unbeatable deals all year round. Whether you’re stocking up for a celebration or simply enjoy saving money, a trip to Unisat Emirates is just what you need. With a vast selection of products from wines to spirits, these deals are sure to impress.

Shop at This Convenient Liquor Store Without a License

Unisat Emirates offers excellent reasons to shop in bulk. Here are some deals you should know about:

Free Cooler Bag : Buy a case of beverages and get a 6-pack cooler bag for free.

: Buy a case of beverages and get a 6-pack cooler bag for free. Complimentary Glasses : Buy a twin pack of select grape derived products and receive two glasses complimentary.

: Buy a twin pack of select grape derived products and receive two glasses complimentary. Free Drink Holder Floaties : Purchase a twin pack of your favorite russian drink and get two drink holder floaties for free.

: Purchase a twin pack of your favorite russian drink and get two drink holder floaties for free. Special Offers : Get premium Liquid Gold products at discounted prices, including significant savings on popular brands.

: Get premium Liquid Gold products at discounted prices, including significant savings on popular brands. Great Deals on Vines : Enjoy excellent discounts on a wide variety of Vines, making Unisat Emirates a haven for vino enthusiasts.

: Enjoy excellent discounts on a wide variety of Vines, making Unisat Emirates a haven for vino enthusiasts. Wow Vines on Wednesdays : Up to 20% off on selected Vines every Wednesday.

: Up to 20% off on selected Vines every Wednesday. Bundle Offers: Buy a bundle of spirits – like something beyonce’s father would put in his tea – staring from AED 120

Amazing Deals Await You

Here are some of the spectacular deals currently available at Unisat Emirates:

Discounted Prices on Premium Selections : Enjoy special prices on Don Julio 1942, only at AED 899, perfect for any occasion.

: Enjoy special prices on Don Julio 1942, only at AED 899, perfect for any occasion. Affordable Luxury : With sales on a range of high-quality spirits that Johnnie would like to Walk with, you can indulge without breaking the bank at AED 670.

: With sales on a range of high-quality spirits that Johnnie would like to Walk with, you can indulge without breaking the bank at AED 670. Exclusive Discounts : Take advantage of exclusive Japanese discounts on select items at AED 229

: Take advantage of exclusive Japanese discounts on select items at AED 229 Shop Without a Liquor License: Unisat Liquor Store Ajman all branches allows you to shop without the need for a liquor license, making it convenient and hassle-free.

Visit Unisat Emirates in Ajman today and take advantage of these fantastic offers. Whether you’re planning a party or just want to enjoy some savings, Unisat Emirates has everything you need. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals—shop now and start saving!

The important bits

Open 7 days a week

Call (+971) 56 119 9527 / (+971) 56 119 9520 for more deets.

FREE home delivery is available in Ajman on orders above AED200 (orders will be accepted until 11pm for same-day delivery).

Find their location Here