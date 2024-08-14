Make Smart Savings at Unisat Emirates Throughout the Year
Bargain hunters, gather ’round! If you’re on the lookout for amazing deals, you’ve come to the right place.
Unisat Emirates in Ajman is a renowned destination for great savings, offering unbeatable deals all year round. Whether you’re stocking up for a celebration or simply enjoy saving money, a trip to Unisat Emirates is just what you need. With a vast selection of products from wines to spirits, these deals are sure to impress.
Shop at This Convenient Liquor Store Without a License
Unisat Emirates offers excellent reasons to shop in bulk. Here are some deals you should know about:
- Free Cooler Bag: Buy a case of beverages and get a 6-pack cooler bag for free.
- Complimentary Glasses: Buy a twin pack of select grape derived products and receive two glasses complimentary.
- Free Drink Holder Floaties: Purchase a twin pack of your favorite russian drink and get two drink holder floaties for free.
- Special Offers: Get premium Liquid Gold products at discounted prices, including significant savings on popular brands.
- Great Deals on Vines: Enjoy excellent discounts on a wide variety of Vines, making Unisat Emirates a haven for vino enthusiasts.
- Wow Vines on Wednesdays: Up to 20% off on selected Vines every Wednesday.
- Bundle Offers: Buy a bundle of spirits – like something beyonce’s father would put in his tea – staring from AED 120
Amazing Deals Await You
Here are some of the spectacular deals currently available at Unisat Emirates:
- Discounted Prices on Premium Selections: Enjoy special prices on Don Julio 1942, only at AED 899, perfect for any occasion.
- Affordable Luxury: With sales on a range of high-quality spirits that Johnnie would like to Walk with, you can indulge without breaking the bank at AED 670.
- Exclusive Discounts: Take advantage of exclusive Japanese discounts on select items at AED 229
- Shop Without a Liquor License: Unisat Liquor Store Ajman all branches allows you to shop without the need for a liquor license, making it convenient and hassle-free.
Visit Unisat Emirates in Ajman today and take advantage of these fantastic offers. Whether you’re planning a party or just want to enjoy some savings, Unisat Emirates has everything you need. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals—shop now and start saving!
The important bits
Open 7 days a week
Call (+971) 56 119 9527 / (+971) 56 119 9520 for more deets.
FREE home delivery is available in Ajman on orders above AED200 (orders will be accepted until 11pm for same-day delivery).
Find their location Here