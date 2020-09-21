Latest
The Big ‘THANK YOU’ Challenge To UAE Health Workers That Went Viral
Health workers have deserved praise our whole lives, but it took a global pandemic to ignite the spark for people worldwide to hit the streets (read: get vocal on social!) to say a massive thank you.
But once the ball started rolling, the praise for health workers just didn’t stop. It began with cheers and celebrations nightly on balconies across Dubai, did you hear them?! And then Masafi, a local water brand took it one step further.
Inspired by the incredible and continuous efforts of our healthcare workers, and the unique ways people were coming together to say thanks, Masafi set about creating an internet challenge. Dubbed ‘Fight For Heroes’, it transformed from a local campaign to something greater, spurring participants from around the world to take part in an internet challenge that went viral!
The deal: Masafi will deliver more than 14,000 free bottles of its natural water to the leading hospitals both private and public across the UAE to ensure doctors, nurses and their families stay hydrated during these challenging times.
Kris Fade led the ‘Fight For Heroes’ challenge which in total racked up a staggering 60 MILLION views
People all over the world were inspired to get involved and share the posts which said thank you to heroic healthcare workers
The challenge? All you had to do was pick any two 1.5L bottles of water and just keep punching with as much energy, gusto and might as you could for 60 seconds. Sounds easy? Give it a try, it’s actually a LOT harder than it looks!
When big social media stars began spreading the word, the campaign grew legs leading to over 200 participants, and the campaign hit a mind-blowing 60 MILLION views! As well as that, 5,000 people all over the world shared the posts, which proved a fun way to give thanks to health care workers for their brave efforts throughout the global pandemic.
Zeynab El-helw (aka The Fashion Pirate) was one of the many big names to take part which let people show gratitude for a GREAT cause
The #FightForHeroes challenge recognised the heroic doctors and nurses of the UAE who have been fighting to keep us safe these last few months
Shout out to Masafi for giving back in such a positive way!