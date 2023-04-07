MS Diagnosis: Tips For Finding Acceptance

MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

In this episode, Muna Al Harbi, MS patient advocate, member of the National MS Society, and Transformational and Personal Growth coach joins the show to share her tips for coping with an MS diagnosis and eventually finding acceptance.

Muna has documented her journey throughout MS Talks and today she shares how she dealt with the life-changing diagnosis, by sharing valuable advice. She addresses the topic from her own personal point of view as well as that of her profession as a Personal Growth Coach. She highlights the questions MS patients ask themselves including, “will my life change?” and, “can I get married”? Finally, she summarises the stages MS patients go through on their journey to accepting the diagnosis.

MS Talks 2.0 – What’s it all about?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and by debunking myths.

The show, which is live in both video and podcast format, is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts