New Cybercrime Law: Those Who Create Fake Websites And Accounts Can Get Jail Time

It’s like everywhere you look, there’s a scam. Whether it’s on a Netflix show called Inventing Anna or The Tinder Swindler, or you got a message asking you to confirm your bank details, scams are everywhere and they’re elaborate.

The UAE Public Prosecution posted a video on their socials that explain the penalties for creating a fake account.

Creating fake emails, websites, or accounts can give you a hefty fine of AED200,000 or even jail time

Officials have urged the public to save the ‘fake’ phone numbers to authorities such as Dubai Police’s e-crimes unit on www.ecrime.ae or by calling 901.