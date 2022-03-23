Latest
New Cybercrime Law: Those Who Create Fake Websites And Accounts Can Get Jail Time
It’s like everywhere you look, there’s a scam. Whether it’s on a Netflix show called Inventing Anna or The Tinder Swindler, or you got a message asking you to confirm your bank details, scams are everywhere and they’re elaborate.
The UAE Public Prosecution posted a video on their socials that explain the penalties for creating a fake account.
Creating fake emails, websites, or accounts can give you a hefty fine of AED200,000 or even jail time
Officials have urged the public to save the ‘fake’ phone numbers to authorities such as Dubai Police’s e-crimes unit on www.ecrime.ae or by calling 901.
The new Cybercrime Law, adopted by Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, went into effect on January 2, 2022
Article 11 of the new cybercrime law, Federal Decree-Law number 24 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes states that a person who creates a fake website, online account, or email, impersonating a natural or legal person, shall be subjected to imprisonment and fine of not less than AED50,000 and not more than AED200,000, or one of the penalties.
If the offender uses those accounts to cause harm to the impersonated victim, they will face imprisonment for a minimum of 2 years
If the offender uses those accounts to impersonate a UAE entity, the penalties are 5 years imprisonment and a minimum fine of AED20,000 to AED2 million.