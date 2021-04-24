Nusret Reenacted A Famous Scene From The Godfather And Hinted About Going to Hollywood

In another one of Salt Bae’s many musings, he posted a video re-enacting a scene out of The Godfather, even hinting about going to Hollywood.

It comes as no surprise that the restaurateur who turned his ‘meme’ fame into a global powerhouse has remained consistent with content output, constantly pushing himself outside comfort zones and catering to his brand unapologetically.

Salt Bae himself in Hollywood? Hmmm…

Donning the OG Tony Montana look, Nusret Gökçe put out a minute-long video completely re-enacting a scene out of The Godfather.

Looking at the butcher’s usual fashion choices, it’s safe to say he’s a huge fan.