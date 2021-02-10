Salt Bae Feeds Conor McGregor An AED1250 Gold Flaked Steak In Dubai

While the rest of the world was watching the Mars orbit, Salt Bae is making headlines all on his own

The Notorious Conor McGregor was dining at Nusr-Et Dubai, the famous restaurant made famous by Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae.

McGregor, who arrived in the UAE in January for his UFC head-to-head with Dustin Poirier, hasn’t left since and he’s making the most.

Last night was family night and McGregor visited the casual steakhouse (with not-so-casual prices) with his long-time partner Dee Devlin and kids Conor Jr and Croia.

Salt Bae helps McGregor tuck into the priciest dish on the menu, the AED1250 Nusret Golden Steak

This is a 400g sirloin cut, flaked with golden leaves, no less.