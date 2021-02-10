Latest
Salt Bae Feeds Conor McGregor An AED1250 Gold Flaked Steak In Dubai
While the rest of the world was watching the Mars orbit, Salt Bae is making headlines all on his own
The Notorious Conor McGregor was dining at Nusr-Et Dubai, the famous restaurant made famous by Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae.
McGregor, who arrived in the UAE in January for his UFC head-to-head with Dustin Poirier, hasn’t left since and he’s making the most.
Last night was family night and McGregor visited the casual steakhouse (with not-so-casual prices) with his long-time partner Dee Devlin and kids Conor Jr and Croia.
Salt Bae helps McGregor tuck into the priciest dish on the menu, the AED1250 Nusret Golden Steak
This is a 400g sirloin cut, flaked with golden leaves, no less.
Salt Bae is famous for feeding this steak to his most recognisable guests
Dubai suits the family! They looked in great form, despite McGregor’s recent disappointing loss Vs Poirier in Abu Dhabi
The Notorious may not have won the fight, but he’s winning the ‘gram with this pic
Making the most of UAE spoils with the purchase of a Rolex that’s STUFFED with diamonds
A night for celeb-spotting: David Guetta was there with family in-tow also
