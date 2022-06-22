The Winner Of The Life-Changing Global Patrón Perfectionists Competition Has Been Announced

An annual mixologist competition takes place in Hacienda Patrón, Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico. However, this is more than simply a competition, and taking part is a life-changing opportunity for its contestants.

The Patrón Perfectionists finale is a week-long event and is the culmination of a year of hard work, graft, attention to detail and precision in pursuit of ‘the perfect cocktail’. All by the bartenders who are lucky enough to be selected to represent their country over hundreds, if not thousands of applicants.

This is the annual Global Patrón Perfectionists event. Where mixologists vie for the top place, which will mean joining an elite group of bartenders known as The Patrón Perfectionists. The winner will have the opportunity to travel and will receive a grant to further their education, in a course of their choice, related to the drinks industry.

The final brings together the most skilled bartenders from around the world. Their flair, passion and creativity are put on show and four esteemed judges ultimately decide the winner. The finals are live-streamed and thousands of supportive viewers tune in from around the world to watch the live-action.

Their final presentation is judged on the appearance of their concoction, its flavour, its inspiration and the engaging nature of the partner, and finally, it’s judged on its originality.

The annual trip also gives the mixologists the opportunity to learn more about their craft

The Hacienda is located deep in the hills of Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, which means “place of hot waters” and is surrounded by rolling fields of agave from which the drink is made. Agave plants line every inch of this vast area, tended to by a local population which is reliant on its success for their livelihood.

The hacienda is an invite-only home, akin to a five-star hotel, where guests get a rare look at the handcrafted methods in which the product is created. They visit the rolling agave fields, the distillery, and the production lines and get to witness the bottling process. Production of teq, which comes from the agave plant, is complex and regulated. Like vine production, soil and location of the plant matter, and craft brands will pay that little bit higher to ensure they have access to the best plants.

62 pairs of hands create a bottle of teq, starting with the jimador, the expert harvesters who harvest each individual plant and ending with the mixologist who serves your drink.

Harrison Kenney was crowned this year’s Global Patrón Perfectionists Champion! From 15 contestants, in front of a live audience and streamed online, Harrison Kenney of Sydney, Australia was crowned the winner. His drink ​‘Teal’ is a celebration of tequila and Mexico with a unique addition of drops of vanilla-infused olive oil that wowed the judges. I felt like I was in the presence of greatness. It was the best thing ever. I’m so happy there was a platform I could add my voice to, to push myself, this is the first time I entered a competition and honestly it’s nerve-wracking, but just being around these people and getting so much love was nothing like I ever experienced before. Thank you to Patrón. I think Perfectionists is about connecting everyone together, to Patrón itself and connecting the people aswell. I’m very humbled and grateful.

Harrison Kenney, Global Patrón Perfectionists winner 2022

Lauren Mote, Global Manager of Program Excellence welcomed Harrison to the elite society of winners

Once again, the Patrón Perfectionists Program is a testament to how a cocktail competition is fun and helps develop each bartender’s skillset beyond the glass. New, talented bartenders have joined the Familia Patrón- becoming part of a global community whose excellence and passion continue to drive tequila culture worldwide. We are extremely proud of all the Patrón Perfectionists participants, and our warmest congratulations go to the global winner Harrison Kenney from Australia!

Lauren Mote, Global Manager of Program Excellence for Patrón Teq

Zuka, who represented the UAE, said the Patrón Perfectionist said the experience was indescribable

Honestly, you can’t describe it. I heard so many stories from friends, previous Perfectionists, who said how big it is, how amazing it is. But coming here and experiencing it by myself is just, there is no words to describe it. Impossible. Amazing.

