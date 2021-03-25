Coronavirus
Abu Dhabi PCR Tests Now Reduced To AED65
COVID-19 PCR tests in Abu Dhabi have been reduced to AED65.
A circular from the Abu Dhabi health authority announced COVID tests have been reduced from AED85 to AED65 at tests conducted in several SEHA COVID screening tests across the capital.
The move follows increased testing for unvaccinated employees, with the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announcing employees in 5 industries including restaurants and salons must take a PCR test every 14 days if they are not vaccinated.
Read: Staff In 5 Industries Will Need Mandatory PCR Tests Every 2 Weeks
