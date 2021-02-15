'The Journey Of Humanity' Is Officially The Largest Art Canvas In The World And It's Here In Atlantis The Palm

If one person can spend 20 hours a day (on four hours sleep) for seven months continuously, creating a painting of over 17,000 square feet on his own, imagine what 7.5 billion people could do together if we stopped the nonsense of discrimination, judgement and agenda. One World, One Soul, One Planet’. Wise words by British artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri. If you think the name sounds familiar, that’s because his journey began in Atlantis, The Palm, back in July 2020. His charitable initiative ‘Humanity Inspired’ transformed into a beautiful painting. Sacha Jafri’s ‘The Journey Of Humanity’ painting holds the World Record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’ in the world

An impressive 17,000 square feet ‘The Journey Of Humanity’ was created in the ballroom at Atlantis, The Palm while the world was in lockdown. The artwork took seven months to complete. The artist dedicated 20 hours from his day to create his masterpiece. The global reach was PHENOMENAL with over 2.5 BILLION individuals. The Journey Of Humanity has been broken down into 70 individually framed pieces which will be sold across four auctions sometime in 2021

Humanity Inspired is a charitable initiative aimed to helping children in the poorest regions of the world Humanity Inspired is aiming to raise $30 million USD for children in the poorest regions of the world and ones that have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity is launched in partnership with Dubai Cares, Atlantis and is supported by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Ministry of Education in the UAE. With the help of ‘Humanity Inspired,’ charities like Dubai Cares, UNICEF, UNESCO and The Global Gift Foundation will also receive support. Dubai Cares would like to congratulate Sacha Jafri on this unparalleled accomplishment that will paint a new future for many underprivileged children and youth around the world. Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares and Member of its Board of Directors said.

Record-breaking painting in #Dubai, the Largest Art Canvas in the World, set to raise $30 million for underprivileged youth. https://t.co/TTNThi8EaS pic.twitter.com/mFwzilcB2l — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 15, 2021

February 25, 2021 the official Royal Unveiling of the painting will be held at Atlantis so be sure to mark your calendars to witness the masterpiece in all its glory