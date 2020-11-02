Dubai Police Rule There Was No Foul Play Linked To The Death Of Billionaire African Businessman

Dubai Police rule there was no foul play linked to the death of Sindika Dokolo, who lost his life during a tragic free-diving accident on Thursday.

The 48-year-old businessman and late husband of Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, drowned will free diving north of Deira Island.

The billionaire was a prominent art collector, businessman and a champion of African art. He was also currently involved in an anti-corruption investigation. The son of a Congolese banker, Dokolo and his wife’s assets are frozen as a corruption investigation by the Angolan government continues.

Emergency services received an alert of a drowning during a free-diving practice near Umm al-Hatab Island, north of Deira Island on October 29. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Following an investigation, Dubai Police concluded there was no criminal suspicion related to the death of Sindika Dokolo