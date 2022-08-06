Dubai
So Why Do Indians Buy So Much Property In Dubai?
In a recent report from Betterhomes – a real estate management firm – it was observed that Indians top the list of property buyers in Dubai
The most obvious question arises: Why?
Yes, the Arab Emirati Dirham is pegged to the dollar which serves its stability but according to this source, part of the reason lies in the strong trade and financial partnership between the UAE and India and the other part in the UAE’s attractive laws.
Dubai Land Department has reached AED 5.3 billion in transactions this week.#التصرفات_العقارية #عقارات_دبي #أراضي_دبي#DLD #Dubairealestate #transactions pic.twitter.com/2D1uftHHD8
— دائرة الأراضي والأملاك في دبي (@Land_Department) August 6, 2022
As compared to major cities across the world which offer an average rental yield of 2%-3%, Dubai’s average is on the higher end at 7%. With a strictly regulated market, this serves to be a very attractive venture.
And lastly, around 3.5 million Indians reside in the UAE
This demographic is over 38% of the country’s population – making Indians the largest immigrant diaspora of the UAE.
#Dubai‘s @Land_Department registers property transactions worth AED 1.1 billion today. pic.twitter.com/sy0FMaeP4O
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 4, 2022