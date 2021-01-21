د . إAEDSRر . س

Sputnik Approved: UAE Approves Russian Vaccine For Emergencies

The Russian COVID vaccine, ‘Sputnik’ has just been approved for emergency use by UAE authorities.

This takes the total number of approved vaccines in the UAE to three.

The breaking news comes via UAE’s National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority which announced that the approval is another great step towards beating the virus.

According to reports, the vaccine proved “its effectiveness” and “strong response in generating antibodies” against COVID-19.

More details to follow

