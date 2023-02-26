Latest
Listen: The Fascinating Story Behind The Cars You Can Pick Up & Drive Away In From Anywhere Around Dubai
Listen: The Fascinating Story Behind The Cars You Can Pick Up & Drive Away In From Anywhere Around Dubai
This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we spoke to Nic Watson, Co-Founder of Udrive.
Nic goes in-depth about mobility solutions for better cities in the MENA region, the role of technology and the future of the car-sharing industry in this region
Watch a snippet below or subscribe to watch here.