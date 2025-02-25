The Much-Loved Iftar At Al-Futtaim IKEA Is Back!

Ramadan vibes, good food, and the iconic IKEA experience! This holy month, Al-Futtaim IKEA is bringing back its much-loved Iftar buffet, and trust, it’s a spread you don’t want to miss.

Starting from the first day of Ramadan, IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza (Jebel Ali), and Yas Island are rolling out a feast fit for royalty. Think Middle Eastern, Indian & Continental dishes. There will also be sizzling live cooking stations, piping hot mezzes, and desserts that’ll have you going for seconds (or thirds, we won’t judge). And the best part? Every Iftar buffet diner gets an AED 20 voucher to use at IKEA. Talk about a win-win!

A Ramadan gesture that gives back

Ramadan isn’t just about feasting; it’s about giving too. Al-Futtaim IKEA is offering Iftar Meal Boxes, available in two options (AED 10 or AED 15), packed with essential items to help those in need break their fast. Whether you pre-order a minimum of 10 boxes for personal distribution or let Al-Futtaim IKEA handle it for you, it’s an easy way to give back this season.

More than just a buffet

For those who prefer a cosy night in, IKEA’s got your back with a 4 kg lamb leg takeaway for AED 229 (or AED 199 for IKEA Family members). Or, if you’re all about that DIY cooking life, grab a pack of ready-to-cook Arabic mezze like cheese samosas and meat kibbeh for AED 25 per dozen. Your Iftar game just got a serious upgrade.

So, round up the fam, break your fast in style, and make some wholesome Ramadan memories at Al-Futtaim IKEA this year!

The Important Bits

What? IKEA Ramadan Iftar Buffet

Where? IKEA Dubai Festival City, IKEA Festival Plaza, IKEA Yas store

When? The month of Ramadan (dates depend on moon sighting)

Time? 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Prices?

Regular: AED 99 (adults), AED 49 (kids 6-12), free for kids under 5

IKEA Family members: AED 79 (adults)

IKEA Al Ain Iftar combo: AED 41, or AED 29 for IKEA Family members