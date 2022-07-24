These 5 Gorgeous Countries Only Require Visa On Arrival For UAE Residents

Looking forward to traveling soon? From serene beaches to breathtaking mountains, these 5 countries only require a visa upon arrival for UAE residents so you can avoid the pre-travel hassle!

5. Maldives:

Maldives is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations and fun family getaways. To visit this mesmerizing island you don’t need a visa, it provides you with a 30-day visa on arrival and prepaid accommodation.

4. Georgia:

This country lies at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. People go to discover beautiful mountains and visit the deepest cave in the world. You can enter Georgia without a visa for 90 days in any 180 period.

3. SRI LANKA:

Sri Lanka is a beautiful island in the Indian ocean. This country has gorgeous natural scenery, serene beaches, and breathtaking mountains. Sri Lanka has a free visa on arrival for UAE residents, you just need to apply for an (Electronic Travel Authorisation) online via the Sri Lanka government site. The ETA form is valid for 30 days.

2. Azerbaijan:

Azerbaijan is located between Southwest Asia and Southeastern Europe. This country has the best of two worlds. You can visit impressive modern places with skyscrapers, and also wonderful places with gardens and natural beauty. To visit Azerbaijan with a UAE visa, you have to carry proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test.

1. Mauritius:

Mauritius is an island in the Indian Ocean that has impressive coral reefs, mountains, rainforests, luxury resorts and so much more! If you are a UAE resident you can travel to Mauritius and obtain a visa on arrival.