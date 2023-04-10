This Guy Left His Brand New Phone And GoPro At Kite Beach To Test Dubai’s Level Of Safety

Don’t try this at home… or anywhere. Yes, Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world and yes people use their wallets and purses to reserve tables but don’t attempt this test.

With that being said, someone tried out the infamous test to see if someone will steal his expensive belongings.

This guy left AED9000 worth of items at Kite Beach because he knows “people don’t steal in Dubai”

The video was shared by @comprand0m on TikTok.

“100 and million per cent sure that will not get stolen,” he said

He left his items on a bench at 5:25pm and came back 6:47pm to find them all untouched! “Where else in the world can you do that” he was telling his friend. It’s true, people in Dubai will see another person’s belongings and never even think of swiping them.

The Lovin Dubai Show: AED97 Million – New World Record For The “Most Noble Number” Charity Auction

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.