Top 4 Spot To Visit And Celebrate In Honour Of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

After 70 years of service, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

If you have not yet made plans to commemorate the occasion, there is still time to do so, with Jubilee Weekend 2022 events taking place around the UAE. We’ve got you covered!

4. The Blacksmith, Dubai Marina

Want to combine fun with affordable in one outing? Blacksmith is the way to go. In order to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee, BlackSmith will be offering a superb burger and a pint for AED 70 only!

When? June 2nd at 5pm onwards

Where? The Blacksmith, Wyndham Dubai, Marina, Al Seba St, Dubai

How much? AED 70 for 1 Pint and a Burger

3. Voco Bonnington Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Tower

The JLT Hotel will be providing a touch of Britain’s traditional delights along with afternoon teas in a relaxed environment. What else could you ask for?!

When? June 4, from 2pm to 5pm

Where? Jumeirah Lakes Towers – JLT Cluster J – Dubai

How much? AED 149

For inquiries and reservations call 04 356 0526, WhatsApp +971 50 927 5711, or email dine@vocobonnington.com.

2. Open Sesame – Hotel Indigo Dubai, Business Bay

Do you want to receive the royal treatment? Then Open Sesame’s restaurant got you covered! Not only will the hotel serve iconic British treats including homemade Victorian Sponge and tarts, but will also host activities ranging from British quizzes, Pop Art Queen workshops for the kids, and more surprises! How exciting?!

When? June 5 from 2pm to 5pm

Where? Marasi Dr – Business Bay

How much?

Corgi’s Package, (non-alcoholic) priced at AED 150

Lilibeth’s Package, (alcoholic) priced at AED 250

Archie Package offering a special kid’s menu for children up to 12 years for AED 60

To reserve your table, call or WhatsApp 056 422 7120. Click here for more info.

1. Reform Social and Grill – The Lakes, Dubai

Are you feeling like leaving the house and getting in a festive spirit? Reform Social and Grill it is! Lizzie’s Big Fat Jubilee Bash is taking over Reform Social & Grill this weekend with building your own pimm’s cocktails and photos with the royal family.

When? June 2 to June 5 from 12pm onwards

Where? The Lakes

How much? AED 375 for a 3 Course Menu + Flowing Bevvies

For bookings, Whatsapp 058 647 8692 or Call 04 454 2638. Click here for more info.