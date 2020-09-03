The Waterfront Market Has An Art Competition Honouring Frontline Workers With A AED15,000 CASH Prize

A very cool mural and art competition is back for the third year at The Waterfront Market and this time it’s honouring frontline workers.

Encouraging local artists, inspiring the community and shining a light on the heroes of this city, this year, the WINNING artwork will be reproduced in canvas and painted on one of the largest walls at the Waterfront Market! And the cherry on top? The winner will also get an AED15,000 CASH prize.

Brought to you via a collab between the Waterfront Market and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, this is your chance to be featured permanently at The Waterfront Market!

Calling for entries! Submit your work for The Waterfront Market Murals & Art 2020 Competition