The Waterfront Market Has An Art Competition Honouring Frontline Workers With A AED15,000 CASH Prize
A very cool mural and art competition is back for the third year at The Waterfront Market and this time it’s honouring frontline workers.
Encouraging local artists, inspiring the community and shining a light on the heroes of this city, this year, the WINNING artwork will be reproduced in canvas and painted on one of the largest walls at the Waterfront Market! And the cherry on top? The winner will also get an AED15,000 CASH prize.
Brought to you via a collab between the Waterfront Market and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, this is your chance to be featured permanently at The Waterfront Market!
Calling for entries! Submit your work for The Waterfront Market Murals & Art 2020 Competition
Creatives, get to work! This year the theme honours front-line workers who made incredible sacrifices
See your work front and centre at The Waterfront Market!
A tribute to the people who faced the unknown every day, while the rest of us stayed home. From those working in hospitals and caring for patients affected by COVID-19, to those delivering food and packages and of course the thousands of individuals who worked through the night to disinfect the city to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The city owes a deep gratitude to these people and the mural designs should reflect that.
Take inspiration from the 2019 winner!
The important bits:
Submit your work BEFORE October 15th!
Entry for The Waterfront Market Murals and Art Competition is open to all UAE nationals and residents above the age of 18 years
The winning design, as chosen by a panel of judges, will be reproduced on a 120cm x 90cm canvas by the artist/s, to be owned by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and also painted by the artist/s on one of the largest walls at The Waterfront Market Dubai
Learn more here
Submit your work here