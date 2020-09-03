د . إAEDSRر . س

The Waterfront Market Has An Art Competition Honouring Frontline Workers With A AED15,000 CASH Prize

A very cool mural and art competition is back for the third year at The Waterfront Market and this time it’s honouring frontline workers.

Encouraging local artists, inspiring the community and shining a light on the heroes of this city, this year, the WINNING artwork will be reproduced in canvas and painted on one of the largest walls at the Waterfront Market! And the cherry on top? The winner will also get an AED15,000 CASH prize.

Brought to you via a collab between the Waterfront Market and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, this is your chance to be featured permanently at The Waterfront Market!

Calling for entries! Submit your work for The Waterfront Market Murals & Art 2020 Competition

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Here’s your chance to get your art featured at The Waterfront Market permanently! . . Murals And Art Competition in collaboration with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority @dubaiculture is back! This year’s theme is ‘Frontline Heroes’ to honour the selfless service of all frontline workers who have helped keep our community safe and the world running! Submit your artwork before 15th October 2020, and stand a chance to win 15,000 AED. Click the link in bio to register and know more. عدنا بمسابقة الجداريات والفنون بالتعاون مع هيئة دبي للثقافة والفنون من جديد! موضوعنا لهذا العام هو “خط الدفاع الأول”، تكريماً لجهود وتفاني أبطالنا العاملين في الخطوط الأمامية، الذين حافظوا على أمن وسلامة المجتمع! شاركونا بإبداعاتكم وأعمالكم الفنية قبل 15 أكتوبر 2020، واحصلوا على فرصة للفوز ب 15,000 درهم إماراتي. قوموا بزيارة الرابط الموجود على حسابنا لمعرفة المزيد. #إبداعاتكم_في_ماركت_الواجهة_البحرية #ماركت_الواجهة_البحرية #مسابقة_جداريات_وفنون_2020 #LeaveYourMarkatWFM #WaterfrontMarket #MuralsandArt2020

A post shared by Waterfront Market (@wfm.uae) on

Creatives, get to work! This year the theme honours front-line workers who made incredible sacrifices

See your work front and centre at The Waterfront Market!

A tribute to the people who faced the unknown every day, while the rest of us stayed home. From those working in hospitals and caring for patients affected by COVID-19, to those delivering food and packages and of course the thousands of individuals who worked through the night to disinfect the city to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The city owes a deep gratitude to these people and the mural designs should reflect that.

Take inspiration from the 2019 winner!

The important bits:

Submit your work BEFORE October 15th!

Entry for The Waterfront Market Murals and Art Competition is open to all UAE nationals and residents above the age of 18 years

The winning design, as chosen by a panel of judges, will be reproduced on a 120cm x 90cm canvas by the artist/s, to be owned by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and also painted by the artist/s on one of the largest walls at The Waterfront Market Dubai

Learn more here

Submit your work here

Waterfront Market

The Waterfront Market located on the Deira Corniche is home to four markets offering fruit & vegetables, fish & seafood, meat & poultry and dry goods & spices. You will also find everything from clothing to jewellery, electronic retailers, a money exchange and transfer, pharmacy, perfumeries, homeware stores, cafes and a Lulu Hypermarket.

