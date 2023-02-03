Weekend Hotlist: 8 Events To Kick Start Your February In Style!

February is here…and it’s more than just the month of love…unless we’re talking about self-love of course.

So much to check out this weekend, so without delay…

Here are some events to help kick-start your February in style

via GIPHY

8. Some insightful discussions are happening at the Emirates Literature Festival

It’s the 15th Edition of the Emirates Literature Festival and they have so many lovely panels, workshops and discussions set up…many are free entry and only a few seats remain for most of the workshops… so go book your spots today!

Where? By the creek, with sessions happening at InterContinental Hotel Dubai and in parallel, at the newly inaugurated Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, with Abras ferrying speakers and guests

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiratesLitFest (@emirateslitfest)

7. Play some golf with the pros at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Golf fans in the United Arab Emirates and beyond are being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play with the stars of the DP World Tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship thanks to the tournament’s unique Pro-Am ticket offering.

Plus…it’s free entry, but register here!

Where? Al Hamra Gold Club, RAK

When? Until Sunday, Feb 5

Time? 7 am onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ras Al Khaimah Championship (@rakgolfchamps)

6. Get glowing at a candlelight concert

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations never before used for this purpose in Dubai. Buy your tickets now to discover the music of cinematic musicals at L’Alliance Française under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Where? L’Alliance Française

When? Sunday, Feb 5

Time? 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm (select during purchase) Doors open 30 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted

Open to ages 8+. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

5. Enjoy dim sums for AED 6 at China Bistro Business Bay

The Award-Winning Pan Asian restaurant has opened on Business Bay and is serving up a budget-friendly feast!

The new outlet offers a plate of dim sums for AED 6 or a Korean Dolsot Sizzling Stone Bowl for AED 6 for the next two weeks until 14th February.

Where? Retail 4, Bellavue Towers, Business Bay, Dubai

When? Until Feb 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China Bistro UAE (@chinabistrouae)

4. 15 Of Dubai’s Best Restos Will Be In One Place Only For This Weekend

Taste of Dubai- the ultimate celebration of food, drink and music is back with a bang and they’re going bigger than ever

You can expect to find the UAE’s best restaurants, world-famous chefs, local artisan producers, delicious beverages, and live music to create a full-blown festival atmosphere…woo hoo!

It’s perfect fun for the whole fam jam, so bring everyone and also get 10% off on tickets in packs of 2 when you buy online.

When and what time?

Friday, Feb 3 – 3 pm to 12 am

Saturday, Feb 4- 12 pm to 12 am

Sunday, Feb 5 12 pm to 10 pm

Where? Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Price? Starts from AED 75

Enjoy 10% off tickets on packs of 2 when you buy online before the event – prices will be full price at the door!

More deets on their website here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Dubai in partnership with Philips (@tasteofdubai)

3. Win cool prizes at the new Samsung Galaxy s23 pop up in Dubai Mall

This cute pop-up store in Dubai Mall opens its doors for customers to come down and experience the all-new Galaxy S23 mobile. They have tons of cool experiences lined up, from a nightography studio to a fun photo booth!

Plus there are several competitions taking place throughout the week where you can stand the chance to win the actual Galaxy S23…so hurry down.

Where? The Dubai Mall- near Galeries Lafayette and the Ice Rink.

When? Until February 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samsung Gulf (@samsunggulf)

2. Women’s tennis is set to make history again in Abu Dhabi

The world’s best players will compete in the heart of the UAE at the first-ever Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council! With top players like World No. 2 Ons Jabeur competing for coveted titles, new activities for families in the Fan Village, and a special 50th Anniversary celebration, this event will be an unrivalled experience for all.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.ae or Virgin Megastores across the UAE.

Where? International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi

When? Until Sunday, Feb 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (@mubadalaabudhabiopen)

1. Acroyoga Saturdays are back in Umm Suqeim Park

You’ve tried yoga but now it’s time to level up with some Acroyoga!

Acroyoga is back with their outdoor classes this weekend, so head there and get flexy.

Where? Umm Suqeim Park

When? Saturday, 10 am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AcroYoga Dubai (@acro.dubai)