Your Weekend Will Be Jam Packed With Fun With These 8 Activities

Whether you wanna relax and unwind, or enjoy a lit and loud weekend. This list of weekend activities has got you covered:

8. Elevate your birthday with free Dosa and Brownies at Yummy Dosa We can all agree we love free stuff, but free stuff on your birthday hits different! What? Delish Mumbai street-style food restaurant is now offering complimentary Dosa and a brownie dessert of your choice if it’s your birthday.

When: On your Birthday! Where? Address: 83 Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St – Dubai – United Arab Emirates How much? AED 100 for two people (approx.) *To avail of this offer, all you have to do is present your Emirates ID

7. UEFA Champions League Final – Paramount Screening Room

Sip on your fave beverages while you enjoy the UEFA Champions League Final

What? Enjoy two hours of free-flowing beverages, while you watch the UEFA cup final live in pure luxury and cheer your team at the Paramount Screening Room!!

Where? Paramount Screening Room, Paramount Hotel Dubai

When? 11:00 PM

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

How much? AED 199 for 2 hours of free-flowing beverages

For bookings : +971 55 180 7559 (Call & WhatsApp)

6. Run with millions of people world wide! – Runtastic Adidas Run

Starting on May 14th, all adidas Runners around the globe have been tracking their runs with the world’s leading running app, Runtastic, and now’s your chance to be part of this global event in Dubai!

What? Enjoy a fun community run while tracking your running sessions to level up, and unlock exclusive adidas Runners rewards.

When? Saturday May 28th – 6:00 am

Where? Dubai Harbour (click here for the exact location)

How much? Free

Sign up here so you dont miss it

5. Pause Spa at The Paramount Hotel Dubai

Hot stone massages, royal hammam treatments, and detoxifying facials = the pampering experience you deserve!!

What? Get the star treatment you deserve at Pause Spa, with a ton of treatments to choose from to pamper yourself and unwind, an unforgettable spa experience is guaranteed.

Where? Paramount Hotel Downtown Dubai

How Much? Prices vary depending on the treatment chosen

For more info visit call +971582583766 or visit their website

4. Shop till you drop with Dubai’s highly anticipated 3-day super sale – Mirdif City Centre

Don’t we all love a good bargain? Shop Awesome offers including cash back promotions and a ton of rewards for just 3 days!

What? Enjoy up to 90% off when shopping at City Centre Mirdif during the 3 Day Super Sale. Shop for AED 300 and get the chance to win 1 Million SHARE Points.

Where? Mirdif City Centre Dubai

When? Friday May 27th – Sunday May 29th

For more info on the 3 day event click here

3. Bring your little ones to this one of a kind Art Lab – Apple Store, MOE

Your kids can now create their own fun emoji at Apple!

What? Your kids will learn fun ways to create their own emoji. They’ll get hands-on using the Procreate app on iPad with the Apple Pencil to draw an emoji to take home.

When? Friday 2pm – 3pm

Where? Mall of the Emirates

How much? Free

For more info click here

*Devices will be provided

2. Work with clay for a sensory experience that releases stress, The Workshop Dubai

Work with clay for a sensory experience that helps release stress

What? A 90 minute workshop where you work with air-drying clay to create objects. Mold and create a piece of art based on the theme of the day in a relaxing opportunity for discussion, connection, and learning.

When? The Workshop Dubai

Where?

How much? 225 AED (All materials are included)

For more info and bookings click here

1. Giggs live at Soho Garden Palm

Soho Garden at Meydan will be hosting THE iconic British Grime artist Giggs this Friday!!

What? One of the most influential grime artists in the UK is hitting the stage at Soho Garden The Palm

Where? Soho Garden, Palm

When? Friday, 27th May – Doors open 10 pm

How much? Free entry before 11:00 pm. Entry starting from AED 150 after 11:30pm

For more info and bookings call +971542335555