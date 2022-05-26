Latest
Your Weekend Will Be Jam Packed With Fun With These 8 Activities
Whether you wanna relax and unwind, or enjoy a lit and loud weekend. This list of weekend activities has got you covered:
View this post on Instagram
7. UEFA Champions League Final – Paramount Screening Room
Sip on your fave beverages while you enjoy the UEFA Champions League Final
What? Enjoy two hours of free-flowing beverages, while you watch the UEFA cup final live in pure luxury and cheer your team at the Paramount Screening Room!!
Where? Paramount Screening Room, Paramount Hotel Dubai
When? 11:00 PM
Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
How much? AED 199 for 2 hours of free-flowing beverages
For bookings : +971 55 180 7559 (Call & WhatsApp)
6. Run with millions of people world wide! – Runtastic Adidas Run
Starting on May 14th, all adidas Runners around the globe have been tracking their runs with the world’s leading running app, Runtastic, and now’s your chance to be part of this global event in Dubai!
What? Enjoy a fun community run while tracking your running sessions to level up, and unlock exclusive adidas Runners rewards.
When? Saturday May 28th – 6:00 am
Where? Dubai Harbour (click here for the exact location)
How much? Free
Sign up here so you dont miss it
5. Pause Spa at The Paramount Hotel Dubai
Hot stone massages, royal hammam treatments, and detoxifying facials = the pampering experience you deserve!!
What? Get the star treatment you deserve at Pause Spa, with a ton of treatments to choose from to pamper yourself and unwind, an unforgettable spa experience is guaranteed.
Where? Paramount Hotel Downtown Dubai
How Much? Prices vary depending on the treatment chosen
For more info visit call +971582583766 or visit their website
View this post on Instagram
4. Shop till you drop with Dubai’s highly anticipated 3-day super sale – Mirdif City Centre
Don’t we all love a good bargain? Shop Awesome offers including cash back promotions and a ton of rewards for just 3 days!
What? Enjoy up to 90% off when shopping at City Centre Mirdif during the 3 Day Super Sale. Shop for AED 300 and get the chance to win 1 Million SHARE Points.
Where? Mirdif City Centre Dubai
When? Friday May 27th – Sunday May 29th
For more info on the 3 day event click here
3. Bring your little ones to this one of a kind Art Lab – Apple Store, MOE
Your kids can now create their own fun emoji at Apple!
What? Your kids will learn fun ways to create their own emoji. They’ll get hands-on using the Procreate app on iPad with the Apple Pencil to draw an emoji to take home.
When? Friday 2pm – 3pm
Where? Mall of the Emirates
How much? Free
For more info click here
*Devices will be provided
2. Work with clay for a sensory experience that releases stress, The Workshop Dubai
Work with clay for a sensory experience that helps release stress
What? A 90 minute workshop where you work with air-drying clay to create objects. Mold and create a piece of art based on the theme of the day in a relaxing opportunity for discussion, connection, and learning.
When? The Workshop Dubai
Where?
How much? 225 AED (All materials are included)
For more info and bookings click here
View this post on Instagram
1. Giggs live at Soho Garden Palm
Soho Garden at Meydan will be hosting THE iconic British Grime artist Giggs this Friday!!
What? One of the most influential grime artists in the UK is hitting the stage at Soho Garden The Palm
Where? Soho Garden, Palm
When? Friday, 27th May – Doors open 10 pm
How much? Free entry before 11:00 pm. Entry starting from AED 150 after 11:30pm
For more info and bookings call +971542335555
View this post on Instagram