Coronavirus
Parents Will Be Thrilled To Know That 85% Of Dubai's School Staff Have Received COVID-19 Vaccination
Dubai is pulling all stops to ensure that members of the community are protected against the novel virus. Recently authorities announced that it’s now compulsory for school teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or they must provide weekly negative PCR reports.
Since the rollout of the vaccination drive, 85% of school staff in Dubai have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
KHDA added that the number of vaccinated school staff jumped from 70% to 80% in just two weeks!
“Well done to all school staff in Dubai – our education community thanks you.” – KHDA
Parents across Dubai RN:
A 10-Year-Old Dubai Student Broke A World Record By Naming All 196 Countries #Flex
There are spelling bees, there are sports day but ask me what the capital of Peru is, I wouldn’t know without making sure with Google. An exceptionally talented 10-year-old student from Dubai truly wowed us with her knowledge of countries.
Sara Chhipa attempted to break a world record in a virtual event. She knew the capital of Peru is Lima.