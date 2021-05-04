د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

Parents Will Be Thrilled To Know That 85% Of Dubai's School Staff Have Received COVID-19 Vaccination

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai is pulling all stops to ensure that members of the community are protected against the novel virus. Recently authorities announced that it’s now compulsory for school teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or they must provide weekly negative PCR reports.

Since the rollout of the vaccination drive, 85% of school staff in Dubai have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

KHDA added that the number of vaccinated school staff jumped from 70% to 80% in just two weeks!

“Well done to all school staff in Dubai – our education community thanks you.” – KHDA

Parents across Dubai RN:

ALSO READ: Traffic Billboards In The UAE Display Solidarity With India

A 10-Year-Old Dubai Student Broke A World Record By Naming All 196 Countries #Flex

There are spelling bees, there are sports day but ask me what the capital of Peru is, I wouldn’t know without making sure with Google. An exceptionally talented 10-year-old student from Dubai truly wowed us with her knowledge of countries.

Sara Chhipa attempted to break a world record in a virtual event. She knew the capital of Peru is Lima.

An Indian expat had jaws dropping when she successfully names all officially recognised 196 countries

Read more here.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: 34 Car Pile-Up / 10 Year Old’s Amazing World Record / #FeedTheStrays

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?