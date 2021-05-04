Parents Will Be Thrilled To Know That 85% Of Dubai's School Staff Have Received COVID-19 Vaccination

Dubai is pulling all stops to ensure that members of the community are protected against the novel virus. Recently authorities announced that it’s now compulsory for school teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination or they must provide weekly negative PCR reports.

Since the rollout of the vaccination drive, 85% of school staff in Dubai have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

KHDA added that the number of vaccinated school staff jumped from 70% to 80% in just two weeks!

“Well done to all school staff in Dubai – our education community thanks you.” – KHDA