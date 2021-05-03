A 10-Year-Old Dubai Student Broke A World Record By Naming All 196 Countries

Sara Chhipa attempted to break a world record in a virtual event. She knew the capital of Peru is Lima.

There are spelling bees, there are sports day but ask me what the capital of Peru is, I wouldn’t know without making sure with Google. An exceptionally talented 10-year-old student from Dubai truly wowed us with her knowledge of countries.

The previous record was included only naming and the countries and their capitals but Sara took it a step further and names their currencies

The virtual event was hosted by Brian Rhyme, Singapore yesterday. Her father posted on Facebook, inviting all her friends and family to attend and show their support. The event was held live on Facebook and Youtube.

When Sara was complete, representatives from OMG Book of World Records were there to present her with a certificate. Sara is a 6th grade student at the Gems Modern Academy. She has put more than 1,500 hours of work to memorise all those names. No easy feat!

Sara was under a mentorship of Sushsant Mysorkar, the founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions in Mumbai. Sara has been training on memorising the names through cognitive mindset, association systems, creative tools and techniques.

Her father, Suniel Chhipa shared the amazing news on Facebook saying: