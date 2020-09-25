Dubai Announces A Partial Curfew For The City’s Entertainment Industry Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), issued a circular on Thursday, September 24 stating that from immediate effect ALL entertainment activities in the city are to conclude by 1am sharp. The circular further addressed hotel establishments and informed that provision of food and beverage services should be strictly suspended after 3am, including the closing of venues. This is with the exception of delivery and room services. The circular has cautioned all to adhere to the new COVID-19 guidelines starting from 24 September to avoid any consequential procedures and violations

The latest COVID-19 update impacting the entertainment and hospitality industry comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the UAE The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday, September 24 announces 1,002 new cases of the COVID-19, ringing in the total number of active cases in the country to 10,188.

