Dubai To Release 553 Prisoners As An Act Of Goodwill This Ramadan
The acts of kindness have started to roll out and leading by example is HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Last night, ahead of Ramadan, Dubai’s Ruler announced the release of 553 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments.
This goodwill gesture to pardon prisoners falls under the UAE’s values of forgiveness and tolerance and aims to give inmates a chance to change for the better, reinvent themselves and start life afresh.
Dubai has further announced that restaurants in the city are permitted to stay open till 4am throughout Ramadan
Residents can lay back and have a relaxed iftar/suhoor feasting session at their FAVE restos throughout the 30 days of fasting.
