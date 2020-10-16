The Jebel Ali Beach Is Becoming The New Destination For Caravans

The Jebel Ali Beach is going to become the next camping HOTSPOT for campers and those looking for an old-school type vacay and yes we STAAAANNNN!!!

So, the Jebel Ali Beach (out near JA The Resort hotel) which is already a popular destination amongst doggo owners is getting a revamp, by welcoming caravans to the hood and introducing some fun new community sports and events like;

Caravan camping

Aqua games

Food trucks

Mobile workshops

And other fuuhhnnn beach amenities!

However, there is no official work on if the revamped beach will still be pet-friendly or not… yikes!