Pinoy Designer Michael Cinco Gets A Nobel Hero Award In The UAE!

The great Michael Cinco, a hugely celebrated Filipino fashion designer was bestowed with this year’s Dakilang Bayani (Noble Hero) Awards… Mano po!

Dakilang Bayani is the highest honour traditionally awarded by the Philippine Consul-General to exemplary Filipino expats in the UAE, who showcase great talent, community spirit and dedication to their craft.

The prestigious award ceremony was held on Friday, June 11 ahead of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebrations.

Michael Cinco, along with six other Filipinos were honoured with the Dakilang Bayani award