Michael Cinco Calls Miss Canada "Ungrateful" In A Public Miss Universe Gown Spat

Michael Cinco Calls Miss Canada “Ungrateful” To Defend His Miss Universe Gowns

The Miss Universe 2021 pageant is done and dusted but the claws are out.

The Dubai-based Filipino designer to the stars has taken to social media to defend his designs following allegations from the Miss Canada team that the dresses didn’t fit.

Reps for Miss Canada publicly commented announcing the Michael Cinco dresses did not fit and that the mistake was ‘inexplicable’

“The gown was sent late by Michael’s team and when and when it arrived none of them fitted”. Miss Canada, Nove Stevens, didn’t make it to the Top 21 finals of the Miss Universe pageant last week and the comments seem to ultimately blame Michael and his team for the poor results.

The Dubai Designer responded in kind, he slammed the entire Canadian team and labeled Miss Canada ungrateful

I don’t usually respond to unnecessary rants or any negative criticisms about my work but this one caught my ire as it seems to put uncalled for blaming on my team after Miss Universe.

Now this is for you to the whole Miss Canada team…

He pointed out that other women in the contest were proud and grateful to wear his gowns, that he dresses royals and celebs and that he is simply not to blame for her not making it to the Top 21

He adds salt to the wound by stating the Canadian team have never paid for a gown, and that going forward, The Canadian contingent can go back to using Canadian designers, instead of Filipino designers

Miss Canada had her say too, saying working with him was a highlight of her career as Miss Universe

She added her upset, that the highlights of her career are attached to such negativity.

Twitter is standing in support of Michael Cinco

“Just a reminder that Michael Cinco did this”

The clap backs are REAL

Us staring at Twitter today

