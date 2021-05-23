Michael Cinco Calls Miss Canada "Ungrateful" In A Public Miss Universe Gown Spat

Michael Cinco Calls Miss Canada “Ungrateful” To Defend His Miss Universe Gowns The Miss Universe 2021 pageant is done and dusted but the claws are out. The Dubai-based Filipino designer to the stars has taken to social media to defend his designs following allegations from the Miss Canada team that the dresses didn’t fit. Reps for Miss Canada publicly commented announcing the Michael Cinco dresses did not fit and that the mistake was ‘inexplicable’ “The gown was sent late by Michael’s team and when and when it arrived none of them fitted”. Miss Canada, Nove Stevens, didn’t make it to the Top 21 finals of the Miss Universe pageant last week and the comments seem to ultimately blame Michael and his team for the poor results.

The Dubai Designer responded in kind, he slammed the entire Canadian team and labeled Miss Canada ungrateful I don’t usually respond to unnecessary rants or any negative criticisms about my work but this one caught my ire as it seems to put uncalled for blaming on my team after Miss Universe. Now this is for you to the whole Miss Canada team…

He pointed out that other women in the contest were proud and grateful to wear his gowns, that he dresses royals and celebs and that he is simply not to blame for her not making it to the Top 21

He adds salt to the wound by stating the Canadian team have never paid for a gown, and that going forward, The Canadian contingent can go back to using Canadian designers, instead of Filipino designers

Miss Canada had her say too, saying working with him was a highlight of her career as Miss Universe She added her upset, that the highlights of her career are attached to such negativity.

🍵 We, Filipinos, even defended you from the bashers lmao and Michael Cinco used his own money for your photoshoot. You didn't even thank him for everything he did. So ungrateful! Your whole attitude stinks. Ew, bye Nova Stevens. 💩 pic.twitter.com/7R6jojQGxs — Yuki (@yulschan404) May 22, 2021

Just a reminder that Michael Cinco did this 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/AUcvvnBQLt — Mr.Nutrition (@gio_giomezza) May 22, 2021

Michael Cinco, you and your shades are winning, b*tch. 💅 pic.twitter.com/e5MaoQwyu6 — Marvin Hagler Costes (@huggiebeer) May 22, 2021

ok but Michael Cinco clapping back is what i needed tonight, ugh we love to see filipino's winning + with receipt pa!! pic.twitter.com/3OgOsI3Gg8 — Itzy Minaj (@gayoftheyear69) May 22, 2021

