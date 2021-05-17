Latest
The Incredible Story Of Dubai's Handwritten Bible Has Resurfaced
The amazingly devotional story of Dubai’s handwritten Bible has resurfaced and the internet is in awe.
But before we delve into the history of this incred giant Bible, please note that the viral Twitter post claiming the handwritten Bible was presented to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai is FALSE.
An official at St. Mary’s Church confirmed that this particular picture was NOT taken at the aforementioned church. The picture was in fact taken at the Mar Thoma Church in Jebel Ali, where the Bible was revealed during the church’s 50th anniversary back in 2019.
Sachin Jose, who shared the post on his Twitter handle responded to a user saying that he found this post on Facebook and reshared it on his platform.
Manoj Varghese, Susan Varghese, and their kiddos Karun and Krupa attempted to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the ‘largest hand-written Bible’ with this gold embossed Bible back in 2019
Their 151kg Holy Bible to the Mar Thoma Church in Jebel Ali consisted of 1,500 A1 pages and approx. 800,000 words took 153 days to complete.
Although the name of the church was incorrect, the devotional gesture still took place in Dubai and left tweeps in a state of absolute amazement
If you’re brainstorming indoor summer activities for yo’kids… here you GO!
This should keep them more than occupied😅
When you take ‘go big or go home’ way too literally…
