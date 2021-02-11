Top 10 Most Drool-Worthy Kanafeh Spots In Dubai

Spell it as Kunefe or Kanafeh or Kunafa or Knafa or Knafah or Künefe… it all means the same thing; that Middle Eastern dessert made with shredded filo pastry – soaked in sweet, sugar syrup, and typically layered with lots and LOTS OF CHEESE. This popular dish is a treasured dessert here in the UAE and practically every other Arab country, it’s sooOOoo good that just the sight of the crunchy, golden, cheesy delight will have your mouth watering buckets. We asked you to vote for your fave Kanafa spot and the results are in my Kunafaheads! So scroll right ahead and check out these 10 spots that are just KunaFAAINEEEE! ALSO READ: Top 10 Places To Get Fresh And Scrumptious Bagels In Dubai In 2021

10. Papa Kanafa Simple, traditional and full of sugary goodness. This dessert parlour claim to be the daddy of all Kunafa’s and Dubai peeps clearly agree.

9. The Village Grill A slab of that fresh, outta the over Kunafa a day, will keep your Monday blues away!

8. Bosporus Turkish Restaurant A mini Turkey right here in Dubai. Just scrolling through their ‘gram you’ll be SOLD at the sight. Apart from their never-ending menu full of automatic dishes, their honey glazed Kunafa with pistachio shavings and ice cream topping can do NO wrong. NO WRONG I SAY.

7. Awani Simmered in syrup, Awani’s Cheese Knafeh will more than satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. For some finger-licking Levantine cuisine and a full-on Dubaiesque VIEW, this resto is your best bet.

6. Project Kunafa Looking to get a little wild and experimental with your Kunafa hogging spree? Then Project Kunafa will have you spoiled for choice with their range of flavours and options! From the tradhish authentic creations to kunafas drizzled with Nutella, Lotus kunafas and fruit loaded kunafas, this is deffo one to add to your go-to list boo.

5. Al Sultan Sweets If just the picture below isn’t enough to have you drooling then kunafa’s ain’t for you! Oozing with cheese, sugar, butter and topped with pistachio… mmmmmhmmmm this is 1kg of HEAVEN right here.

4. ILA Restaurant & Cafe This hidden gem at Al Seef caters to ALL. Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan, have a major sweet tooth, allergic to gluten… whatever your dietary restrictions/preferences may be, ILA Restaurant & Cafe promises to stand by you through thick and thin. Their heavenly kanafa doesn’t just talk the talk but walks the walk with its addicting flavours and tongue swirling texture. UGH, booking my uber ride to this babe of a resto RIGHT NOW!

3. Czn Burak Dubai The eponymous chef and his resto need no introduction whatsoever! Being a kunafa-head, if one order of the dessert is never enough for you… then Czn Burak’s GINORMOUSSSS kunafa servings will be right up your alley! And um ya don’t worry about sharing… there will be enough to feed a VILLAGE!

2. Turkish Village Dubai Dine like a Sultan at this divine resto! All your fave Turkish dishes and more that will have you drooling at the sight. Remember to make space for dessert, because their signature crunchy Kunefe with ice-cream will have your taste buds twerking in just one bite.

1. Feras Sweets FERAS SWEETS HAS LITERALLY WON THE TITLE OF ‘OG’ KANAFA SPOT IN DUBAI. Voted for more than a billion times by YOU, this counter-serve resto located across multiple spots in Dubai will have you ordering seconds before you’re even done with your first order.

It’s traditional Arab sweets like cheesy kanafas and fresh baklavas made to perfection at this popular pick!!!