Top 10 Places To Get Fresh And Scrumptious Bagels In Dubai

It’s ALWAYS bagel 🥯 o’clock! You know bagels right? That round thingy with a giant hole in the middle… very similar to a doughnut but still worlds apart?! Well even if you’re not familiar with this ICONIC brekkie dish then now is the time to read up and eat up. And on the occasion of National Bagel Day on Jan 15, we are here serving you the best bagel spots in TAAA-OWN. We asked and you guys responded with these 10 killer restos that put the BAE in bagels. So scroll on and get ready for some serious drooling…

10. Tim Hortons Start your day with an OG Tim Hortons cream cheese bagel that’s happiness every bite.

9. Bagels & More, Sustainable City The mouthwatering selection of bagels down at Bagels & More will become your new go-to, hunger pang fix!

8. Circle Cafe Bagels for days right here. There are multiple varieties to choose from including vegan and vegetarian bagel options. Dripping poached eggs and moist bites… can’t think of a better way to start the day. Circle Cafe have over 14 locations across the UAE.

7. Breaking Bread Okay get this: Veggie patty+ baby spinach+ spicy bbq salsa served on a wholemeal healthy, low-carb bagel… HEAVEN. HEA-VIN. You got your greens, your carbs, your healthy fats and protein: All your food groups sorted for the day.

6. The Bagel Place Sweet or savoury, The Bagel Place gotchu with their droooool-worthy amalgamations. Ending your day with some bagels stuffed with portabello mushrooms, parmesan cream cheese, sprouts, baba roka, and shaved parmesan?! WE’LL TAKE SOME HERE PLEASE.

5. Baker’s Kitchen In the mood for some tradishh Sourdough Bagels?! Then opt for the Roasted Garlic & Onion Bagels at Baker’s Kitchen (an oasis in Dubai Marina for wholesome treats). 100% freshness and 0% regret.

4. The Bagel Bar Coffee House The Bagel Bar Coffee House means the special Halloumi Bagel 🥯 Served with grilled Halloumi cheese with black olives. Yummyyyyy! Their wide selection of banging bagels are sure to satisfy every appetite and whim!

3. Cafe Rider If you stay or work at Al Quoz then hunny, get yourself to Cafe Rider for their city-famous brekkie bagel. At AED34, this bagel is every non-veg eater’s delight: stuffed with turkey bacon, fried egg, some greens and spiced just right.

2. Eggspectation UAE There’s an old saying: “Breakfast like a king; lunch like a prince; dinner like a pauper.” So if you’re in the hood (The Beach or City Walk) then be it brek, lunch or dinner, bagels at Eggspectation will deffo exceed all your eggs-pectations! And remember you heard this from us 😉

1. Bagel Yard OBSESSIVE BAGEL LOVERS LITERALLY VOUCH FOR THIS PLACE!!! The number of votes the Bagel Yard has bagged, not even presidential elections see such a turnout!!! So coming at numero UNO is this crib for all things round with a hole in the middle! Just one Fresh Montreal-style bagel from the Bagel Yard will get through even the worst of all days! So c’mon bagel heads, make your way down to Al Wasl Road, (Al Safa, Near Medicina Pharmacy) for some top-notch food.

