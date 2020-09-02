Latest
10 Things That’ll Give You The ULTIMATE Satisfaction In LYF
The world could be falling apart outside, but you couldn’t give a damn because you’ll be on planet sat-is-faction with these 10 uber-satisfying thaangs.
10. Delighting in a nice chilled Popsicle when it feels like a 100000+ degrees outside.
Popsicle maker on Amazon for AED 26.90.
9. A BIG spoon of Nutella.
JUMBO 1kg Nutella Jar on Amazon for AED 35.50.
8. Kisses from a doggo.
If you don’t have a doggo… you can always just do with Hershey’s Kisses for now!! But not the regular ones, try the Hershey’s Kisses Cereal!! It’s simply divine. On Amazon for AED 33.50.
7. A blast of COOOOL air on a warm summer’s day.
Midea Tower Fan Grill on Amazon for AED 217.00.
6. Being snuggled in a warm fuzzy Blanket.
Ultra Soft Plush Blanket from Amazon for AED 52.00.
5. Slipping into a pair of Slippers that feel like clouds after slogging around in heels ALL. DAY. LONG.
Unisex Cozy Memory Foam Slippers on Amazon for AED 95.99.
4. A relaxing aromatic bubble bath after a hard day’s work.
Essential-Oil Vegan Bath Bombs on from Amazon for AED 123.61.
3. Wearing a Baggy Hoodie around the house on your day off.
XL Friends Hoodie With POCKETSSSSS from Amazon for AED 101.84.
2. Packing in a few punches to release work straaassss.
Inflatable Home Punching Bag on from Amazon for AED 89.99.
1. A nice warm cuppa Hot Chocolate before going to bed. Topped with Marshmallows. Duh. DUH.
Nescafe Dolce Gusto Chococino on Amazon for AED 45.00.