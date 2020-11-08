د . إAEDSRر . س

Shopping Online Saves You Heaps: Here Are 5 Bangin' Deals To Prove It

We were stuck indoors for a large part of the year and that has led to missing out on a lot of shopping. But when it comes to grabbing a good deal – no time is a bad time.

And here are five deals you need to give your attention to ASAP…

5. Get your 30×30 right with an extra 25% off on these Nova Flow Shoes by Adidas

The whole city is working towards getting fit and not having the proper gear should not be an excuse anymore. These lightweight, cloudfoam shoes are an absolute dream for walking or trekking.

Buy yourselves these brill and super secure white kicks at Noon for ONLY AED 319.

4. Coffee fix will be made 1000 better with this Cappuccino Maker by Geepas

Get an extra 10% off and your coffee right into your travel mug at Noon for just AED 219

3. What’s better than free installation and sound system with a 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV by Star X

It is all available at Noon for you to grab right away for only AED 925

2. Dry skin people try this Dry To Combination Skin Gift Set by Clinique

You can buy this with one click at Noon for AED 140 and get yourself a 13% discount while you’re at it.

1. The best deals are food deals and this one gives you 20% off on Organic Vegan Brownie And Almond Cookies by Farm Brothers

It’s vegan, it’s organic, it tastes delish and it’s on discount.

Bring these plant-based amaze brownie and almond cookies straight to your doorstep from Noon for AED 18.80

To browse more shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
